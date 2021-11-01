Bhuvan Bam Opens Up On Struggles; Sheds Light On His Life After Parents' Death

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam recently released his new series titled Dhindhora, in which he, himself can be seen playing all the major characters that he has so far created on his verified YouTube channel. The first episode of the latest series turned a huge hit as his fans, as well as celebrities, rushed to praise his skillset and effort.

Recently, the comedian and actor during his conversation with Hindustan Times opened up about losing his parents and how he struggles every day. Earlier this year, Bhuvan lost both his parents to COVID.

Bhuvan Bam: 'The struggle, every day, is different'

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Bhuvan Bam revealed that getting back to work was 'the only way to keep himself occupied.' He stated that the struggle 'every day is different.' He also talked about the increased pressure of creating content on influencers. He said that he used to 'feel the pressure earlier,' however, over the years, he has realised that 'there has to be some kind of exclusivity.'

Bhuvan believes one 'needs to have your peace of mind' and one 'cannot always deliver.' He said one needs to give some time to himself to 'rejuvenate to be able to create new content.' Looking at the silver lining, the content creator added that 'there has an influx of talent.' He admitted that people have 'different tastes and there are creators catering to their preferences.' The actor continued that the audience has a 'variety of content to watch,' thus, 'content creation is a never-ending process and it will keep growing.'

Bhuvan reveals his passion for acting, says 'always wanted to an entertainer'

Bhuvan also revealed his passion for acting. He said that he always wanted to be an entertainer, and someone who could be able to portray and 'present all kinds of emotions to the audience.' The YouTuber also admitted to receiving several acting offers over the past few years. He said that he has been 'conceptualising the web series since 2017.' Bhuvan Bam said at that time, he received many offers for the film and web series, but he chose not to take them as he wanted to 'concentrate on his show first.' He also clarified rumours that he has not been approached by the producer Guneet Monga to feature as the lead in her next project.

