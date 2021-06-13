Bhuvan Bam Parents Death: Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Others Condole

After YouTube channel 'BB Ki Vines' creator Bhuvan Bam lost both his parents to COVID-19, several celebrities came out extending their condolences to the popular social media star. Bollywood celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, singer Armaan Malik, and several others sent out their heartfelt condolences with supportive messages. The Instagram post written by Bhuvan Bam has so far received 135k consoling comments.

'Was I a good son?' questioned Bhuvan Bam while writing about the disheartening post.

Condolences pouring from Bollywood celebs

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao commented a message of 'strength' and support for Bhuvan Bam.

"I’m so sorry for your loss bhai. You’ve done a lot. I’ve seen it first hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what’s written in the destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May God give you strength bhai. I’m always there," wrote Rajkummar Rao.

While Student of the year star, Varun Dhawan wrote to 'stay strong'.

"So sorry for ur loss bhai.stay strong ❤️," commented Varun Dhawan.

Kartik Aaryan also sent out a message of staying strong for Bhuvan Bam's loss.

"So sorry to hear this bhuvan 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Stay strong brother 🙏🏻🙏🏻," commented Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star, Kartik Aaryan.

Singer Armaan Malik gave his 'sincere condolences' while asking Bhuvan to 'stay strong'.

"So sorry to hear about this Bhuvan..sincere condolences to you and your family. Stay strong brother 😔🙏🏻," commented Armaan Malik.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap wrote 'God give you all the strength' for the tragedy that Bhuvan Bam went through.

'So so sorry Bhuvan maybe God give you all the strength 🙏,' wrote Tahira Kashyap.

Actress Richa Chadda wrote, “sorry ... what else can one say but this word. Hang in there Bhuvan, you’re not alone. Condolences! May God give you the strength to see this phase through... “

Moreover, cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya also commented their condoling message for the YouTube star.

BB Ki Vines fame Bhuvan Bam

Currently, on top and most popular YouTube star, Bhuvan Bam has 2.05 crore subscribers on Youtube, over 6.7 million followers on Facebook, and 11.5 million followers on Instagram. With his funny videos, he has also established himself as a singer, actor, and interviewer. He even collaborated with international YouTube star Lilly Singh and acted in a short film with Divya Dutta called Plus-Minus, and bagged a Filmfare award for the same.

