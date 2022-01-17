Birju Maharaj Gave His First Performance When He Was 7; Here's Remembering The Kathak Guru

Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was the leading exponent and the torch-bearer of the Kathak dance form, breathed his last on January 17, 2022. The Kathak maestro passed away at night, at an age of 83 due to a heart attack. His grandson Swaransh Mishra confirmed the news on his social media handle.

He was well-known for carrying forward the legacy of Lucknow Gharana of the Indian dance form. His death came as a huge shock to the entire nation. Here's remembering the legendry artist as we get to know more about him.

Pandit Birju Maharaj was only 7 years old when he gave his first performance

Birju Maharaj was born in a family of well-known Kathak dancers belonging to Lucknow Gharana. His father and teacher Achchan Maharaj, along with uncle Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj were well-known artists. The legendary dancer always used to accompany his father to the places where he was invited to exhibit his dancing skills and thus, he started learning dance at a very young age. His uncles, Lachhu Maharaj and Shambhu Maharaj, also guided him in learning Kathak. As a result of which, he became a Guru (Maharaj) in his early teens. He gave his first stage performance when he was just seven years old. Talking about his journey to the Indian Express, the legendry artist opened up about his first performance at the age of seven and stated,

"It’s been an adventure. I have loved every aspect of my journey as a student, performer and teacher. Passing on your art form to passionate students is one of the most satisfying experiences for me as an artiste."

Pandit Birju Maharaj's achievements

Birju Maharaj has won several accolades for his contribution to the field of dance starting with the most prestigious award- Padma Vibhushan in the year 1986. He was also awarded the Kalidas Samman by the Government of Madhya Pradesh in the year 1987. In 2002, he was honoured with the Lata Mangeshkar Puraskaar.

He bagged the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the movie Vishwaroopam in 2012. He also went on to win Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Choreographer for the same movie. In the year 2016, he bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography for the song Mohe Rang Do Laal from the mega-budget film Bajirao Mastani.

Birju Maharaj's mastery of the dance form had won him the coveted Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, apart from that he was also honoured with awards like Sangam Kala Award, Andra Ratna, Soviet Land Nehru Award, Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award.

Image: Twitter-sureshpprabhu