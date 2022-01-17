Birju Maharaj No More: Granddaughter Says 'his Image In My Mind Will Always Be Smiling'

Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away on January 17, 2022, at the age of 83. The Kathak maestro belonged to the Lucknow Gharana and was known for carrying forward the legacy of Gharana which was founded by his grandfather. The legendary artist also worked in the film industry as he choreographed some iconic songs. He was also conferred with Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Indian art. The legendary dancer's death was confirmed by his family members via social media. His granddaughter Ragini Maharaj recently opened up about his cause of death.

As per a report by ANI, Ragini Maharaj revealed Birju Maharaj was under treatment for the past month. From around 12: 15 to 12:30 am, on January 17, 2022, he felt sudden breathlessness. Despite being immediately taken to the hospital, the maestro could not survive. She said, "He was under treatment for the past month. He had sudden breathlessness at around 12:15-12:30 am last night; we brought him to the hospital within 10 mins, but he passed away."

Birju Maharaj's interests other than dance

Ragini Maharaj further talked about her grandfather and also his interests other than dance. She revealed he loved gadgets and would have become a mechanic if not a dancer. She said, "He loved gadgets, always wanted to buy them at the earliest. He always said, if not a dancer, he'd have been a mechanic." "His image in my mind will always be smiling," Ragini Maharaj added.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ragini Maharaj also paid a heartfelt tribute to her beloved grandfather. She shared a still from one of his performances and wrote, "Krishna Aur Shiv mein bhi hod hogi ki Brijshyam to mere hai." (Lord Krishna and Shiva must be fighting to have Brijshyam on their side). Birju Maharaj's fans also paid their heartfelt tribute and extended condolences to his family.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the legendary Kathak dancer's grandson Swaransh Mishra shared a black and white picture of Birju Maharaj and penned a note informing his sudden death. He wrote, "With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family, Pt. Birju Maharaj Ji" in the note. "The noble soul left for his heavenly abode on 17th Jan 2022. Pray for the departed soul.. Grief-stricken: Maharaj family", he added.

