Biswa Kalyan Rath Does Wife Sulagna's Makeup, Fans Call Him 'mast Aadmi'

Actor Sulagna Panigrahi is quite active on social media and keeps her fans and followers entertained. She recently shared a new video where her husband Biswa Kalyan Rath did her makeup. The actor uploaded a reel on her Instagram where we can see Biwa Kalyan Rath doing makeup on her and then she also shared a photo on her Instagram story revealing her look after the makeup. Biswa Kalyan Rath's wife Sulagna also captioned the post where she thanked comedian Kaneez Surka as in a recent Youtube video, Biswa Kalyan Rath did Surka's makeup.

Biswa Kalyan Rath did a new 'Glam-Sham- Bold' makeup on his wife Sulagna

People on Instagram loved seeing this sudden fun activity by Biswa Kalyan Rath. Many people commented that Biswa is an all-rounder while several others jokingly said that people who do IIT can do anything. Some others praised the efforts of Biswa and also commented that Sulagna looks gorgeous. Check out some of the reactions below:

Biswa Kalyan Rath's social media presence

Biswa Kalyan Rath is a very popular standup comedian. He is quite active on Instagram and shares all the updates about his life on social media. He also keeps fans entertained by cracking humourous jokes time and again. On December 19, 2020, Biswa Kalyan Rath got married to Sulagna Panigrahi. He shared photos from his wedding and wrote ' Biswa Married Aadmi" in the caption. The post garnered a lot of attention and has over 3 million likes on Instagram. Take a look at the post below:

Many celebrities congratulated Biswa Kalyan Rath on his wedding day. Some of his fans were shocked and didn't even believe in the news. Check out some of the reactions from the post below:

Biswa Kalyan Rath rose to fame ever since he began uploading ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’ on YouTube. Biswa Kalyan Rath standup comedy videos like 'Biswa Mast Aadmi' made him one of the most popular standup comedians of the country. While Sulagana Panigrahi is a well-known face in the television industry, she is best known for essaying crucial roles in shows like Do Saheliyan and Amber Dhara. Apart from this, Sulgana also played small roles in movies like Murder 2 and Raid. She was last seen playing a crucial role in the show Afsos which was created by Amazon Studios.

Image Credits: @biswakalyanrath Instagram

