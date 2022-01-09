The controversy surrounding the viral video of hairstylist Jawed Habib has taken a political twist, with Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya asking the Indore administration to shut all his salons in 48 hours or face agitation. Notably, Habib is also a BJP leader, who joined the party in April 2019.

In a video posted on Twitter, Akash, who is the son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, said, “This is for all responsible officers of police and district administration. They should get Habib’s salons and training centres shut in 48 hours, or I am going to launch an agitation.”

The MLA said it was his resolve to shut down all of Habib's commercial outlets in Indore. Earlier BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma had also appealed to the traders to boycott his outlets over his disgusting act of spitting on a woman's hair.

Jawed Habib's salons forced to close in Indore, Gwalior

Outraged by the video of the hair-spitting incident, the Hindu Sena targeted Jawed Habib's franchise in Gwalior and ransacked it. The organization members warned that if any salon is found open in the stylist's name, they would forcefully close it down.

Besides this, the Karni Sena also held a demonstration in front of outlets bearing the name of the celebrity hairstylist in Indore. However, the franchise salon owner already changed the name of the shop before the demonstration. The salon is located in the city's One Center Mall where Karni Sena workers had reached to demonstrate.

Amit Dantere, the owner of the salon said that he has left Jawed Habib's franchise after the incident sparked row. "We have changed the branding of our salon in honour of women. I had taken the franchise of Jawed Habib 6-7 years ago and left it after this incident," he told ANI.

Jawed Habib spits on woman's hair in viral video

In a viral video, hairstylist Jawed Habib was seen using his spit to style a woman's hair during a workshop. In the video, a woman is seen sitting on the stage on a salon chair while Habib prepares to cut her hair while giving hair care tips.

"The hair is dirty. Why are they dirty? Because shampoo has not been used," he says. "Listen carefully... If there is less water..." Habib spits on the woman's head while parting her hair and goes, "this spit has life".

Meanwhile, people present there could be heard laughing and clapping. However, the woman seemed disturbed by what had happened. After the video went viral, she lodged a complaint against the hairstylist for the humiliation.

After facing huge backlash over this, Habib issued an apology in a video message, saying, "These are professional workshops, as in, they are attended by people from within our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. If you are hurt, I apologize from the bottom of my heart."

