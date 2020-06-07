Shiv Sena's 'Mahatma Sonu Sood' Jibe Irks BJP; Uddhav Government Gets A Scorching Counter

BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sunday slammed Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut for criticizing Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for helping the migrant workers. According to Kadam, Sena's statement on Sonu Sood is "condemnable" and "unfortunate". He said that the party's statement shows that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has failed in tackling the COVID-19 crisis in the state.

In a video message, he further slammed the Maharashtra government and said, "The State government won't do the work which is to be done by them. And when that work is being done by an actor like Sonu Sood who is on roads and helping people with his own money, what is the Shiv Sena leaders' issue? You won't do your work, and when someone does it, you will make false charges against them. This is unfortunate."

He further added that people are not getting hospital beds in Mumbai. "The situation is getting worse," he said. The BJP leader further urged the Maharashtra government to take responsibility rather than "hiding their failure by putting blame on others."

Read: Shiv Sena slams 'Mahatma' Sonu Sood over his help to migrants; says 'soon he'll meet PM'

Shiv Sena criticizes Sood

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday in his 'Saamna' Editorial appeared to hit out at Bollywood actor Sonu Sood over his helping the migrant workers. Targeting the praise that the actor has been receiving for his deeds, Raut wrote that during the lockdown period, a new "Mahatma" named Sonu Sood has come all of a sudden. He wrote, "It is being said that Sonu Sood transported millions of migrant laborers to his home in other states," and the Governor of Maharashtra has also praised "Mahatma Sood" for his work.

According to Raut, this suggests that nothing is being done by the state governments and the Central government. In the editorial, Raut questioned the Bollywood actor as to where is he getting the buses from during the lockdown period. He also questioned that "When the states are not allowing to take any migrant workers, where are the migrants going?" Launching a further attack, Raut wrote that the Bollywood actor "may soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the celebrity manager of Mumbai."

Read: 200 Idli vendors honour Sonu Sood with 'aarti' as he sends them to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai

Sonu Sood helps migrant workers

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his friend Neeti Goel have won hearts with their 'Ghar Bhejo' initiative. The actor has facilitated several buses for migrant workers stuck in Mumbai and has transported them to places such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. He has also launched a toll-free helpline to help migrants reach their homes, and as a result, has become somewhat of a social media phenomenon, with netizens likening him to a sort of logistics powerhouse, asking him to 'send things from one place to another.'

Read: CM Thackeray stood his ground on university exams issue: Sena

Read: Mumbai: Shiv Sena converts its 'shakhas' to temporary clinics to treat non-COVID patients

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.