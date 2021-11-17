BJP Slams Comedian Vir Das; Hits Out At Congress For Supporting 'vilification Of India'

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed comedian Vir Das for allegedly making anti-India comments during an event in United States at the Kennedy Center. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at Das and has also blamed the Congress Party for extending support. Speaking to ANI, Naqvi remarked that the grand old party's agenda is 'comedy'. In addition, he also condemned Vir Das' remarks during his show.

"What Vir Das said is wrong. But the Congress is playing its role very well and their agenda is becoming that of a comedian," said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Meanwhile, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya too condemned Vir Das' remarks and said that he was garnering support from the Congress leaders. Taking a dig at the grand old party, Malviya asked if it was outsourcing the job of 'standing up' to stand up comedians. Moreover, Malviya also added that Congress supporting Vir Das also reflects their poor confidence in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

"Truth is that this nothing but sheer vilification of India and the Congress party is in support of it. What have they reduced themselves to? Is this the level of politics and will they lean on anybody who stands up against India and supports them," said Amit Malviya

Complaints lodged against Vir Das

A complaint has been lodged against actor-comedian Vir Das for allegedly making anti-India comments. The comedian has been accused of using derogatory language against India. The complaint against Das was lodged at the Tilak Marg police station in New Delhi. Additionally, another complaint has been filed by Advocate Ashutosh Dubey in Mumbai. In his video, Vir Das speaks about the duality of people in India and has raked up several key issues like rape, COVID-19, farmer protests as well as action against comedians over their statements.

“I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night," says one statement which is a subject of debate

Vir Das issues clarification

After his video went viral, Vir Das in a Twitter post has issued a clarification and said that every country has 'light and dark, good and evil' within it. In his statement, Vir Das remarked that 'we are great' and that one should not stop focusing on what 'makes us great.' Das stated that the video ended with a 'gigantic patriotic round of applause' for a nation 'we all love, believe in, and are proud of.' He added that there was more to a country than the 'headlines'. He further added that the video addressed the 'deep beauty' of the nation was the 'point of the video and the reason for the applause.' 'Please do not be fooled by edited snippets,' his clarification read. Das added that he took his pride for the nation across the world. He also stated that people from any part of the world 'giving Indian an ovation is pure love.'