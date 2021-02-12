Black Clover 282 Release Date And Spoilers; Everything We Know So Far

Black Clover is one of the most popular ongoing manga series. It has also been adapted into a highly regarded anime TV show and the show has a huge following, all over the world. Read on to find out when Black Clover 282 comes out and if there are spoilers out for it.

Black Clover 282 Release Date

Also Read: One Piece 1004 Release Date And Spoilers; Everything We Know About The Latest Chapter

Black Clover Chapter 280 manga will come out on Sunday, February 14, 2021. New chapters for Black Clover are released every Sunday. However, the raw manga has been released in Japan so spoilers have been leaked on social media forums. As per a report by Shonen Jump, the Black Clover 281 manga will release at midnight JST. English translations will be available in a few hours. Approximate times for the English release are as follows:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, February 7th

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, February 7th

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, February 7th

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, February 7th

Black Clover 282 Spoilers

Also Read: My Hero Academia 299: Find Out When The Latest Chapter Is Dropping And Leaked Spoilers

There have been some spoilers leaked on social media and anime forums for the latest Black Clover chapter. There is no way to verify these rumours until the official chapter is released so take them with a grain of salt. Here are all the potential spoilers for the next chapter.

Asta merges with his Devil Liebe and he gets a new transformation.

This new form is stronger than all his previous forms. He's fast enough to dodge bullets and summon weapons out of thin air.

The demon Asta is fighting attacks him but Asta in his new form is too strong and cuts off the demon's wings.

Slowly, over the course of the fight, Asta overpowers the demon through the sheer power of his new form and uses 4 special swords to attack the demon.

Inside the Space Kingdom, Lilith and Namaah are getting serious and ready to fight.

Also Read: My Hero Academia 300 Spoilers And Release Date: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Black Clover Anime Ending

The Black Clover anime has gained a lot of following over recent years. It was very recently announced that the Black Clover anime will be ending on March 30, 2021. It came as a shock to the fans as the manga story is still ongoing. Many fans are hoping that the show will be back on air one day when the manga has sufficiently advanced its story. Meanwhile, fans will have to contend with the weekly manga chapter releases to quench their thirst for black clover. Stay tuned for more Black Clover news.

Also Read: Why Is 'Black Clover' Ending? What's Next For The Anime After It Ends In March?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.