'Black Clover 285' Release Date & Spoilers: Everything You Need To Know About The Chapter

Black Clover is one of the most popular ongoing manga series right now. It has also been adapted into a highly successful anime TV show and the show has a large fanbase all over the world. Since the anime will be coming to a close in March, fans have been reading up on the anime to see what's going to happen next. Read on to find out when Black Clover 285 comes out and if there are spoilers out for it.

Black Clover 285 release date

Black Clover Chapter 285 manga will come out on Sunday, March 14, 2021. New chapters for Black Clover are released every Sunday. There's a week's gap between chapters 284 and 284, the release of 285 is delayed by a week. Since the chapter is so far away there are not many Black Clover 285 spoilers out for it. As per a report by Shonen Jump, the Black Clover 285 manga will release at midnight JST on March 14. English translations will be available in a few hours after the Japanese release. Approximate times for the English release are as follows:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, March 14

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, March 14

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, March 14

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, March 14

Chapter 284 spoilers

Since we are still a week away from Black Clover 285 release date, let's take a look at what's going to happen during Black Clover 284. Again, all spoilers are unverified so they could turn out to be not true. Here are the spoilers for Black Clover 284:

This chapter will dive into the nature of what ultimate magic is. In the early days of Black Clover, only elves could use this, but over time, humans learned their own techniques to get access to ultimate magic.

The Dryad is revealed and she is going to teach Asta and his company the ultimate magic. Ultimate magic is said to be unique for each person.

Noelle and her allies will battle the lower rank demons and take them out.

The castle of Spade is burning and freezing at the same time, probably a result of Twin Devil's magical abilities.

Even with ultimate magic, the gang struggles to defeat the medium and high ranked devils.

