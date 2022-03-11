BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Appointed Brand Ambassador Of Nexon's Online Game 'Maple Story'

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has achieved another trailblazing feat by becoming the second ever brand ambassador of Nexon's game, MapleStory. The singer's collaboration was announced by Nexon on March 10, making her the second celebrity to gain this title after Kim Je-deok, an Olympic gold medalist in archery.

Jisoo is known to be a big fan of online games and has been enjoying Maple Story for a long time. Nexon dropped a teaser clip and interviews where Jisoo was seen 'log-on and log-off lives as a Mapler'. The main interview clip will be released on March 11, where MC Sung Seung-heon and Ji-soo will appear and talk about her various Maple Story experiences, shedding light on her character’s job, as per ANI reports.

The role of Maple Story ambassador entails 'introducing Maple Story users working in various fields to spread the good influence of the game'. For the uninitiated, Maple Story is a 2D online role-playing game that has been curated by Wizet, a South Korean company. Players journey around the 'Maple World' in this game, coming face to face with monsters and upgrading their powers and skills.

Players also have the option to communicate with each other by indulging in chatting and trading. They can form allies to hunt down monsters and can share rewards equally. They can also 'create guilds' to make the communication process easier. They can also grab hold of character design and gameplay advantages by splurging real money.

For the uninitiated, Jisoo made her musical debut in 2016 as South Korean band BLACKPINK's lead vocalist. recently made her acting debut in JTBC's drama Snowdrop opposite actor Jung Hae-in. Created by writer Yoo Hyun Mi and helmed by Jo Hyun Tak, Snowdrop is set in 1987's Seoul, South Korea. It originally premiered on December 18.

