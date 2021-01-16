Blackpink's Kim Jennie Calls Her 25th Birthday Beautiful And Most Fragrant One; See Posts

Blackpink's Kim Jennie celebrates her birthday today, on January 16, 2021. The singer turned 25 today and took to her Instagram to post pictures of what she received on this special occasion. Read on to know more about the South Korean singer and her 25th birthday celebrations.

Kim Jennie's birthday

Kim Jennie is a part of the Blackpink group, which is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, other than Jennie. Recently, her 2018 single Solo crossed 600 million views on YouTube making her the first K-Pop artist to achieve this feat. In fact, it's a double celebration for the South Korean star as it's her birthday too. She took to her Instagram handle and thanked everyone for showering her with flower bouquets on her birthday. You can see her Instagram post here.

She wrote a caption in Korean and after translation, it read, "Thank you so much. I don't know where to start, I have the most beautiful and fragrant birthday in the world. The first picture is of blue roses that my beloved mother sends me every birthday. Thank you so much for this".

The Kill This Love singer shared a series of pictures showing what all she received on her birthday. The first photo of the post features a huge blue bouquet, gifted to her by her mother, which she also mentioned in her caption.

The second picture shows a bouquet of beautiful pink and white roses and also a wrapped Chanel box kept in front of it. The next picture in the series also features a big bouquet of flowers, but not just that, it also has a couple of perfumes as well as other make-up products. All the other images had stunning flower bouquets in them and some of them even had a little note wishing her happy birthday attached to them. No wonder Kim Jennie stated that she had the prettiest and most fragrant birthday, with all those flowers sent to her.

Blackpink's Kim Jennie shared two more posts from her birthday celebrations. In one of Kim Jennie's photos, she can be seen posing with the blue bouquet sent to her by her mother. The Korean star posted a series of pictures wearing a white outfit with the stunning blue flowers. The other post featured her birthday cake as well, which had 'Love Jennie' written on it. The pink cake had a nature theme with butterflies and grass made out of cream. You can see Jennie's birthday photographs here.

Image Credits: Kim Jennie Official Instagram Account

