BLACKPINK'S Lisa Unveils Poster Of Her Debut Solo Album; Says Its 'Coming Soon'

BLACKPINK's Lisa is all set to release her highly-awaited solo debut album soon. The singer took to her official Instagram handle and announced the release of her album along with a poster. The poster features Lisa and reads "Coming soon." Take a look.

BLACKPINK's Lisa announces her debut solo album

In the poster, one can see that Lisa's face is blurry and she has posed sitting on the floor with her hands clasped together. She can be seen sporting a red top and denim shorts. She added a pair of embellished red boots to complete her stunning look. The tagline reads, "Lisa is coming." As for the caption, Lisa simply wrote, "Coming soon."

As soon as the announcement was made, many fans and followers from all the countries showered love and expressed their excitement in the comments section. Many celebs also took the opportunity to drop motivating comments. Margie Balenciaga commented, "can't wait," while Diana Flipo wrote, "Can’t wait kaa" with a bunch of red hearts. A fan wrote, "I’m so excited right nowww Lisa-noona." Another one added, "Ohh finally." A netizen chipped in, "The day that we have been waiting for is really coming." Another one commented, "Always our queen."

The K-pop idol's confirmation comes just over a month after her agency YG Entertainment confirmed that the artist is working on the release of her solo album later this year. K-pop band BLACKPINK's members- Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose have also turned into cheerleaders and announced the joyful news on their IG stories.

The K-pop band BLACKPINK's Jennie had released her single Solo in the year 2018, while Rose has released her much-awaited solo album R with the title track being On The Ground in March this year. Her second single is titled Gone that was released in April 2021. Jisoo, who is the eldest member of the South Korean band, is currently busy filming her K-drama, Snowdrop. She will be seen alongside, Jung Hae In, Kim Hye Yoon, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Jung Yoo Jin, and Yoo In Na.

Lisa will be the third member of the popular K-pop band to have a solo debut. The list of popular BLACKPINK songs includes Square One, Square Two, How You Like That, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, Square Up, Kill This Love, and Blackpink among others.

