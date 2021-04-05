Last Updated:

Blackpink's Rose Performs WAP Challenge, Cardi B's Reaction To It Is Priceless; See Tweet

Blackpink's Rose recently performed the viral WAP challenge. Her viral dance video even earned a priceless reaction from the WAP singer herself a.k.a. Cardi B.

Written By
Tanvi Dhote
Blackpink's rose and Cardi B

Image Credit: Cardi B Instagram, roses_are_rosie Instagram


Cardi B is fangirling hard over BLACKPINK member Rose. Rose recently celebrated reaching a huge fan-following milestone on a video creating platform. She celebrated it by doing Cardi B’s WAP Challenge. Cardi B took notice of Rose’s performance and reacted on it on Twitter. Since then this interaction has gone viral among their respective fans.

READ | Blackpink Rose becomes fastest Korean female soloist to hit 100M views with On the Ground

Cardi B fangirls over Rose’s WAP Challenge

Cardi B has always been vocal about supporting fellow artists. The Bodak Yellow singer has complimented K-pop group BTS on countless occasions. Now, Cardi B is fangirling over a new K-pop artist. This K-pop artist is none other than Blackpink member Rose.

READ | Blackpink's Lisa unboxes new photobook in latest YouTube video; Lili fandom goes crazy

It all started when Blackpink’s Rose celebrated reaching the 10 million follower milestone, on a video creating platform. She celebrated this milestone by performing Cardi B’s WAP song. After Cardi B released the song WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion, fans began performing Cardi’s rap portion from the song. Since then several #WAP challenge videos have gone viral on social media.

READ | Mimiyuuuh apologises for making inappropriate comments on Blackpink's Rose in his vlog

So, when Blackpink’s Rose performed the WAP challenge, it went viral in no time. According to Billboard’s report, Rose’s video already has more than 2.2 million views on the platform. Many fans have even shared the video on several other social media platforms. Cardi B herself reacted to the video on Twitter.

READ | Blackpink's Jisoo's name in historical show Snowdrop changed after netizens raise concerns

In the video, Blackpink’s Rose is performing the Cardi B’s WAP song in a pair of grey sweatpants and hoodie. She starts the performance by doing a high kick, then quickly drops on the floors and continues the challenge. Cardi in her tweet commented how Rosé looks “sooo innocent” while performing the challenge. Take a look at Cardi B’s tweet below.

READ | BLACKPINK’s Rosé's second single 'Gone' deals with the turmoil following a heartbreak

As mentioned earlier, Blackpink’s Rose WAP challenge video went viral in no time. Many fans were quick to respond about the same on Cardi B’s comment. One fan wanted the two to collab. While some fans wondered how Rose made the WAP challenge look so cute and innocent. One fan even shared a clip of BLACKPINK fangirling over the I Like It singer in one of their interviews. Take a look at all of these comments below.

 

 

Image Credit: Cardi B Instagram, roses_are_rosie Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT