Blackpink's Rose Performs WAP Challenge, Cardi B's Reaction To It Is Priceless; See Tweet

Cardi B is fangirling hard over BLACKPINK member Rose. Rose recently celebrated reaching a huge fan-following milestone on a video creating platform. She celebrated it by doing Cardi B’s WAP Challenge. Cardi B took notice of Rose’s performance and reacted on it on Twitter. Since then this interaction has gone viral among their respective fans.

Cardi B fangirls over Rose’s WAP Challenge

Cardi B has always been vocal about supporting fellow artists. The Bodak Yellow singer has complimented K-pop group BTS on countless occasions. Now, Cardi B is fangirling over a new K-pop artist. This K-pop artist is none other than Blackpink member Rose.

It all started when Blackpink’s Rose celebrated reaching the 10 million follower milestone, on a video creating platform. She celebrated this milestone by performing Cardi B’s WAP song. After Cardi B released the song WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion, fans began performing Cardi’s rap portion from the song. Since then several #WAP challenge videos have gone viral on social media.

So, when Blackpink’s Rose performed the WAP challenge, it went viral in no time. According to Billboard’s report, Rose’s video already has more than 2.2 million views on the platform. Many fans have even shared the video on several other social media platforms. Cardi B herself reacted to the video on Twitter.

In the video, Blackpink’s Rose is performing the Cardi B’s WAP song in a pair of grey sweatpants and hoodie. She starts the performance by doing a high kick, then quickly drops on the floors and continues the challenge. Cardi in her tweet commented how Rosé looks “sooo innocent” while performing the challenge. Take a look at Cardi B’s tweet below.

She still looks sooo innocent...Sooo buteee https://t.co/tT34mpq8ox — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 4, 2021

As mentioned earlier, Blackpink’s Rose WAP challenge video went viral in no time. Many fans were quick to respond about the same on Cardi B’s comment. One fan wanted the two to collab. While some fans wondered how Rose made the WAP challenge look so cute and innocent. One fan even shared a clip of BLACKPINK fangirling over the I Like It singer in one of their interviews. Take a look at all of these comments below.

it confuses me as well like how can someone do the wap and look so cute while doing it? how is she pouting and smiling like a baby ðŸ˜­ — chiara (@skintypink) April 4, 2021

RIGHTTT???? WHO KNEW DANCING TO WAP COULD BE THAT CUTE AND SEXY AT THE SAME TIME ðŸ˜­ — bigas (@rosieshoesie) April 4, 2021

The content we NEED — TETRIS (@itstetrisbish) April 4, 2021

WE WANT ANOTHER COLLAB — ÙŽ (@jentlemonie) April 4, 2021

Image Credit: Cardi B Instagram, roses_are_rosie Instagram