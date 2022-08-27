Bobby Kataria Remains Absconding; Police Announce Rs 25,000 Reward For Information

A week after the Dehradun Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against YouTuber Bobby Kataria for allegedly consuming alcohol in the middle of a busy road, the Uttarakhand Police has now announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who will provide information about the YouTuber, who is currently absconding.

Speaking on the same, SSP Dehradun, Dilip Singh Kunwar told ANI that the police has already obtained a non-bailable warrant against him following which the Uttarakhand Police also raided Kataria's house in Haryana's Gurugram to arrest him, but he is on a run.

Uttarakhand | SSP Dehradun DS Kunwar says, " Dehradun Police, while obtaining a non-bailable warrant against Bobby Kataria, was raided for his arrest. But since the registration of the case he is on run. So, a reward of Rs 25000 has been declared on the accused Bobby Kataria. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 26, 2022

Taking note of his status, a reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared on the accused Bobby Kataria, he added.

The case of Bobby Kataria

The incident dates back to July 28 when the Haryana-based YouTuber, Bobby Kataria shared a video of himself drinking alcohol by putting a chair table on the middle road on Mussoorie Kimadi Marg. Not just that, but he also rashly drove a motorcycle in an intoxicated state.

The video which went viral after that also caught the attention of the police following which an investigation was started against him. A case under section 342/336/290/510 IPC and 67 IT Act has been registered against Bobby Kataria at the police station Cantt.

