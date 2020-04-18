Bollywood Film Associations Pay Tribute To The Film Industry With A Message Of Hope; Watch

The novel coronavirus outbreak all over the world has struck down all the industries and has brought the world economy to a standstill. The film industry, which contributes a big chunk to the economy, has also received a major setback due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian film industry, during the crisis, has set up multiple relief funds to help the daily wage earners and technicians who have lost their source of livelihood as the industry is shut down due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government.

In the midst of this, the leading film associations like the Federation of Western India Cine Employee (FWICE) and Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA) have paid a heartfelt tribute to the Bollywood film industry through a beautiful montage of celebrated actors and directors from the industry. It starts and ends with the words, "Hum shooting ke panchhi hain, phir se cheh-chehayenge" (We're birds of the film shooting, we will chirp again).

Have a look:

Prompt action by the industry

Earlier last month, the film fraternity, along with The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Western India Film Producers’ Association (WIFPA), Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had decided to halt all film and television productions from March 19 till the end of the month to avoid risks and health hazards in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

