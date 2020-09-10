From Ayushmann To Nick, List Of Celebrity Birthdays Coming Up Next Week (Sept 14 -Sept 20)

Fans often are excited for their favourite Bollywood, Hollywood and TV celebrities’ birthdays. There are a few actors who will be celebrating their birthdays in the coming week, from September 14, 2020, to September 20, 2020. Take a look at those celebs and read to know more about them.

Birthdays on September 14

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana was born on September 14, 1984. The actor is also a well-known singer and television host. Ayushmann has won several awards, including a National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards. Some of his notable works are Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Article 15, Bala, Andhadhun, and many more.

Walter Koenig

Walter Marvin Koenig was born on September 14, 1936. He is a popular American actor and screenwriter. He began acting professionally in the mid-1960s and rose to fame for his supporting role as Ensign Pavel Chekov in Star Trek: The Original Series. Walter has also worked in several other series and movies including Goodbye, Raggedy Ann, The Questor Tapes, Babylon 5, and Crusade.

Sam Neill

Nigel John Dermot famously known as Sam Neill was born September 14, 1947. He is a New Zealand actor, writer, producer, director, and vineyard proprietor. He first achieved recognition with his appearance in the 1977 released film Sleeping Dogs. He came to international prominence as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park (1993).

Birthdays on September 15

Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan was born on September 15, 1970. The actor has worked in films in more than five languages and has been part of almost 260 movies. The actor is known for playing excellent roles in films like Jaya, Bahubali series, Padayappa and many more.

Tommy Lee Jones

Tommy Lee Jones was born on September 15, 1946. He is an American actor and filmmaker. Some of his notable movies are Love Story, Back Roads, Black Moon Rising, Under Siege, The Family, Criminal, Men in Black 3, and many more.

Birthdays on September 16

Nick Jonas

Nicholas Jerry Jonas was born on September 16, 1992. He is an American singer, songwriter and actor. The singer is married to Bollywood’s Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra. Some of his well-known albums are Nicholas Jonas, Nick Jonas and Last Year Was Complicated.

Birthdays on September 17

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani was born September 17, 1983. The actor is a well-known face of the Indian Television industry. She is known for playing Gunjan in the series Miley Jab Hum Tum, Khushi Kumari Gupta in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Parvati in Rangrasiya. In the year 2015, she even participated in the eighth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She has even worked in movies likes Fanaa, Dum Dum Dumroo, Pihu and Ghost.

Nia Sharma

Neha Sharma was born on September 17, 1990. The actor is known by her stage name Nia Sharma. She made her television debut playing Anu in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in the year 2010. She rose to fame with her character Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Sharma’s other work also includes Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin. She has even worked in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted.

Birthdays on September 18

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi was born on September 18, 1950. She made her debut in 1974 and soon became one of the leading actors of the Hindi film industry. She has given performances in a variety of genres and has earned praise and awards. In the year 1988, the Government of India awarded her with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of India.

Birthdays on September 19

Raja Ravindra

Raja Ravindra is a actor who works in Telugu films. He made his debut with Paccha Toranam (1994). Some of his notable movies are Evaru, Dynamite, Indra, Sakhiya, Tagore, and many more.

Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar was born on September 19, 1976. She is an actor, politician and model who has appeared in various film industries from Hindi to Tamil, to Telugu, Kannada and Marathi. Some of her memorable roles are Fiza, Kaante, Dil Ka Rishta, Chandralekha, and many more.

Birthdays on September 20

Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt was born on September 20, 1948. He is a director, producer, and screenwriter. Some of his popular films are Saransh, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Chahat, Zakhm, Raaz and many more.

Soundarya Rajinikanth

Soundarya Rajinikanth was born on September 20, 1984. She is a graphic designer, producer and director who primarily works in the Tamil film industry. She began her career in films as a graphic designer. She became a film producer with Goa (2010) and made her debut as a director with the film Kochadaiyaan in the year 2014.

