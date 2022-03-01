'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 239: Can Boruto Find A Way Out Of The Ship? Read

The much-awaited Episode 239 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will air online on Sunday, March 6. As shown in the previous episode, Boruto and others from the Dotou Island are stranded on a ship. Will they be able to escape or the Funato clan will wreck havoc once again? Continue reading to know what happens in the next episode.

Flashback of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 238

In the previous episode, the shinobis try to catch the killer of captain Taiki. Just when Boruto and others from the Dotou Island think that they have managed to escape from the Funato clan, one of the members sneakily enters inside their ship. While the shinobis from the Konoha village and Land of Water are trained to face difficult situations, however, it was Kawaki's exceptional investigation powess that helps everyone to identify the actual killer.

In his move ṭo catch the Funato clan member, Kawaki explains his trap to Boruto and Iwabe. When the black sheep finally shows up, he is cornered by everyone. The killer after realising that there's no hope for his escape, blows up the engine to refrain others from extracting information from him. In the end, the members are stranded on the ship as they gear up themselves for the danger that lurks around for them in the near future.

What happens in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239?

The upcoming episode is titled, 'The Boy From the Isle of Shipbuilders'. In the official promo of the anime series, Naruto Uzumaki's son struggles to find a way out of the ship after the engine is blown up. Stuck in the middle of the sea, he and the others are brainstorming a way to make a safe escape. Iwabe takes it upon himself to fix the engine of the ship, however, he soon realises that only a professional person can fix the engine issue. Everyone prepares to venture out to get help. However, the promo ends with showcasing Boruto battling with heat. Going by the title of the episode, it seems that the crew might receive help from a boy belonging to the isle of Shipbuilders.

Written by Ukyo Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a spin-off and a sequel to acclaimed Kishimoto’s show Naruto. The anime explores the life and exploits of Naruto Uzumaki’s son Boruta Uzumaki and his ninja team.

Image: Instagram/@official.boruto.anime