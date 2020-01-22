Bottle Cap Challenge To Kiki Challenge; Trends That Took Social Media By Storm

Every year, the internet sees a new viral trend becoming extremely popular. These trends and challenges bring people together. Over the years, the internet has seen several trends from harmless to dangerous like Extreme Planking, the Ice Bucket challenge, the Naruto Run meme, Bottle Cap challenge, Kiki challenge, various crazy dances, the Tidepod challenge take over the internet. Here is a compilation of such social media challenges that have taken the internet by storm.

Bottle Cap Challenge

The Bottle Cap challenge was started by a Slovakian fitness enthusiast Roman Kambur. He posted a video of himself kicking the cap off a water bottle. Slowly, it became a trend among fitness influencers and martial artist.

Various influencers attempted the challenge and tagged others. The tagged people were suggested to take up the challenge too. Hence the bottle cap challenge spread like wildfire on the internet.

Roman Kambur doing the Bottle Cap Challenge:

UFC legend Conor McGregor performing the Bottle Cap Challenge:

Kiki Challenge

Kiki Challenge is another dance challenge that went viral across the world. The Kiki Challenge is based on the Canadian Hip-Hop star Drake’s song In My Feelings. The viral trend shows participants coming out of a moving car, leaving the door open and dancing to the lyrics of Drake’s song.

The Kiki Challenge became very famous, however, it was later banned because it was termed as dangerous in nature.

The Kiki Challenge Video:

Bottle Flip Challenge

Bottle Flip Challenge trend involved throwing a plastic bottle which is partially filled with liquid into the air. The bottle should rotate and land upright on its base to complete the challenge. The Bottle Flip challenge became an international trend in the summer of 2016, with numerous videos of people attempting it.

The Bottle Flip Challenge Video:

What The Fluff Challenge

What The Fluff challenge was one of the most adorable challenges that made everyone go awe. The challenge included pet owners confusing their pets by holding up a blanket to hide, then dropping it and running away. The pets would wonder where their owners vanished as they would stare blankly at the place where their owners stood.

What The Fluff Challenge video:

Zoom Challenge

The Zoom Challenge is based on Lil Yachty's song Mickey. The lyrics of the song goes like 'Trappin' out the back streets, runnin' through the packs like a track meet Zoom'. The Zoom Challenge features people filming themselves dancing through the song. However, when the lyrics hit the word Zoom, the person gets pulled out of the frame by their legs. The challenge was dangerous since people ended up hitting their heads real hard.

Zoom Challenge video:

