Brazil's 79-year-old Helena Schargel Turns An Inspiring Lingerie Model; Netizens In Awe

A Brazilian grandmother has now evidently set an example of age just being a number. The 79-year-old Helena Schargel is breaking beauty stereotypes around the globe as she was seen posing in lingerie with utmost confidence. Schargel has gained a lot of followers on Instagram after her lingerie photoshoot, having over 19k followers right now. Check out her posts below -

Helena Schargel's Instagram

Helena has reportedly dedicated her life to fashion and fabric. Two years post her retirement she came up with an idea to bring fashionable outfits for women over 60. While speaking to a news daily, Helena had talked about her mission with the lingerie line designed for older women. The fashionista stated that the industry often overlooks older women which in return makes them feel isolated from style and fashion. Her lingerie line emphasizes on taking risks and the ideology of being able to do anything.

Helena expressed further that it takes a lot of confidence to pose in lingerie when a woman is older, but she does not shy away from doing so as she believes in body positivity and expression. Her Instagram feed is also dedicated to empowering women about their fashion choices. She added furthermore that 20-30 years from now, older women will choose to be fashionable instead of confiding to bland outfits. Check out the fans reactions below -

Sexy at 79+. Brazilian model Helena Schargel posing for her new lingerie line to fight the invisibility of aging is our #WednesdayWisdom. #disruptaging #agerebel #70yearsthriving #helenaschargel pic.twitter.com/CFPhRkBaR2 — MYKIGAI (@mykigai) June 12, 2019

