'Bridgerton S2' 'Dune' To 'Bheemla Nayak': Movies & Shows Releasing On OTT In Coming Week

The upcoming week of March will be filled with a trail of exciting films and shows releasing on various OTT platforms, providing people with their perfect binging sessions. From the second season of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's action drama Bheemla Nayak to Timothée Chalamet's Dune, here are all interesting movies and shows viewers can expect on digital streaming platforms this week.

Movies and shows releasing on OTT in the coming week of March

Parallels

The sci-fi adventure TV show which stars Timoté Rigault, Thomas Chomel, Omar Mebrouk, Jules Houplain, Jade Pedri, Naidra Ayadi, is set to come out via Disney Plus Hotstar on March 23.

Halo

Paramount Plus' upcoming television series is an American Military science fiction developed and written by Kyle Killen. It stars Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor among others in pivotal roles. It will be streaming on Voot from March 24.

Bheemla Nayak

After having a trailblazing run at the box office, the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer will be coming out on the platforms Aha Video as well as Disney Plus Hotstar on March 25. The film revolves around the clash of a cop and a politician's son after the latter gets arrested.

Bridgerton Season 2

One of Netflix's most-watched shows to date, Bridgeton's second season will be streaming from March 25. The latest instalment will follow Jonathan Bailey's Anthony finding his suitable partner, who will match up to his status as the Viscount Bridgerton.

Dune

The science-fiction film, which is among the Oscar 2022 top contenders with 10 nods, follows Paul Atreides as his family as they get embroiled in a war for the deadly desert planet Arrakis. It stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista and other trailblazing actors in pivotal roles. It will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 25.

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo's Disney+ documentary film will be released on the streaming platform on March 25. The singer has crooned chart breaking tracks like Deja Vu and Good 4 U among others.

Baba Baby O

The Bengali drama starring Jisshu Sengupta and Solanki Roy in lead roles will be streaming on Hoichoi from March 27.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BRIDGERTONNETFLIX/ @RANADAGGUBATI/ TWITTER/ @DUNE)