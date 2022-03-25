'Bridgerton' Season 2 To Ajith-starrer 'Valimai'; What To Watch This Weekend On OTT

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix, Twitter/@EmperorAjithFC
As the weekend approaches, there are several much-awaited series and films that fans can binge watch, on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and other online streaming platforms. Films including Ranveer Singh's most recent release, 83, Ajith Kumar's hit film Valimai, etc have been released online after a successful run on the big screen. Fans can also watch some much-awaited series including the Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley-starrer Bridgerton season 2.
After its first successful season on Netflix, the second season of Bridgerton was released on March 25. The show is all about the Bridgerton siblings including Anthony, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Benedict, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth and how they navigate through life and relationships in London. The season has received heaps of love and praise from fans online.
Parallels released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 23 and has been receiving great reviews online. The show is all about four teens, whose lives drastically change when they find themselves in a parallel dimension by incident.
The popular Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama 83 released on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar and is all about the World Cup of 1983. Singh can be seen stepping into the shoes of the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev and traces his journey to winning the world cup with his team. The movie was directed by Kabir Khan and hit the big screens on December 24, 2021.
The popular Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is seen going on a road trip from Salt Lake City to where she began her journey as a musician, Los Angeles. This is also where she began penning down her popular debut album SOUR. The film is all about the journey of her life and includes some exclusive interviews and footage that will be sure to give fans a glimpse into her career.
Helmed by H. Vinoth, Valimai is now available on Zee5 after its successful run on the big screen and is touted to be an action-thriller. The film stars popular names from the industry including Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Gurbani Judge, Sumithra, Uma Shankari, etc. in pivotal roles. The film received heaps of love and praise from fans and critics alike and fans are over the moon as the film was released online on March 25.
