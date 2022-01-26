'Bro Daddy' To 'The Sinner' Season 4, 10 New Shows And Films Released Today On OTT

As the entire country is immersed in celebrating Republic Day on January 26, filmmakers found it a perfect opportunity to release their ventures on OTT platforms. From themes of patriotism to light comedy entertainer, several films and series have been released across various OTT platforms like Netflix, Aha, Voot and more. Here is a list of the top 10 shows and films released on the OTT platform today that you can start streaming.

1. Bro Daddy

Collaborating for the second time, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran have finally released their highly anticipated family entertainer Bro Daddy on Disney Plus Hotstar. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film revolves around two friends trying to turn their friendship into the family by marrying their kids. The light comedy-drama features actors like Meena, Murali Gopy, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Kaniha and more.

2. The Sinner Season 4

The Netflix thriller series follows detective Harry Ambrose, played by Bill Pullman, who sets out to solve some of the heinous crimes in the city. He also tries to find the real reason behind committing such crimes. The Sinner Season 4 also stars Matt Bomer, Jessica Biel, and others.

3. Rookie Cops

Featuring popular actors like Kang Daniel, Chae Soo-bin, Lee Shin-young, and Park Yoo-na, the South Korean series was released on Disney+Hotstar. It is reportedly one of the first Korean originals on the platform. Based on young cops' dreams, love, challenges, and ambitions. the series will follow young recruits in a reputable and competitive police academy.

4. Ellam Sheriyakum

Asif Ali and Rajisha Vijayan starter comedy-drama film Ellam Sheriyakum was released in theatres in November last year and failed to perform at the box office. The film has now been released on ZEE5 on the occasion of Republic Day. The film revolves around a political member and his personal life.

5. Aaha

Marking Bibin's directorial debut, the Malayalam sports drama film, Aaha, is available on ZEE5 for streaming. The film is headlined by Indrajith Sukumaran and also features Ashwin Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan, Amith Chakalakkal and more.

6. Mukti

Released on the occasion of Republic Day, Mukti is a patriotic-themed Bengali series. The series was released on Zee 5 and features actors like Ritwick Chakraborty and Arjun Chakroborty. It is directed by Rohan Ghose.

7. Badava Rascal

Dhananjay headlined comedy-drama film was released on Voot on January 26. Directed by Guru Shankar, the film also features Amrutha Iyengar, Rangayana Raghu, Nagabhushana and more. It revolves around a middle-aged kidnapped man narrating his life story to his kidnappers.

8. Arjuna Phalguna

directed by Teja Marni, Arjuna Phalguna stars Sree Vishnu and Amritha Aiyer. The film was released in theatres in December last year and received mixed reviews from critics. The film is now available to be streamed on Aha.

9. Uttoron

Directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, the web series follows the story of a girl whose MMS goes viral on the internet. The Hoichoi original web series will cover the sensitive topic of society standing against the victims of such vicious crimes.

10. Bony

Directed by Parambrata Chatterjee, Bony is a Bengali sci-fi adventure film. Starring Parambrata Chatterjee and Koel Mallick, the story tells the story of a couple who gives birth to a child with special powers. A runaway scientist is in pursuit of this powerful kid. Interested fans can watch the film on Hoichoi.

Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi/thesinnerusa