Bronco Sport Goat Commercial Was Shot With Real Goats, Know Why

The American multinational company, Ford has launched its first ad campaign for its all-new Bronco Sport. But viewers might be surprised to know that Ford has taken some time out to tell you a little story in the Bronco sport goat commercial. The story is none other than the mythical tale of a colt raised by goats to become a bronco. Like, an actual young horse raised by actual goats to become a crossover. Read to learn more about the commercial.

Bronco sport Goat commercial

The new Bronco sport Goat commercial is also being called the Raised by Goats ad. According to a report in The News Wheel, the commercial aired on Saturday during the Rams game first. Viewers can see that the Ford Bronco Sport shares screen time with some real goats. Why goats? Using goats is a great way for Ford to introduce folks to the Bronco Sport’s G.O.A.T. Modes.

In an interview with The News Wheel, Stuart Jennings, creative director of Wieden+Kennedy New York, the agency behind the new Ford Bronco Sport campaign said that they really wanted to walk the line on this one, while the animals are adorable, they wanted the focus is truly on Bronco Sport. The whole idea is this vehicle is built for the wild, it’s rugged and tough, and the ultimate takeaway is Bronco has G.O.A.T. Modes. But shooting with goats was a massive challenge.

The challenge of shooting new Bronco commercial with live goats

Jennings says in the interview that there was no shortage of research done on goats to make the magic happen in this ad. He said that they had realized while filming the Bronco Sport Goat commercial that goats are highly intelligent, but they’re stubborn. Sometimes, they just don’t want to listen. Jennings added that the crew had to wait sometimes and cheer them on to do their performance. Jennings further revealed that the crew had named seven of the goats in this Bronco Sport commercial. The names are as follows, Barney, Maggie, Hattie, and Vinnie. But Ford also credits three goats as “Vinnie friend.”

Bronco Goat Mode introduced in new commercial

To further pull focus to the Bronco Sport’s G.O.A.T. Modes, Ford released a second commercial called Go There. It made its debut Monday on Good Morning America. There aren’t any cute animals in this ad, but there is a rugged-looking Bryan Cranston delivering some zippy lines and a couple of cool camera tricks.

