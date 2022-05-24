Brother's Day 2022: Here's Everything About The Day's Significance, History & More

Brothers hold a very special place in every sibling's life. National Brother's Day is celebrated every year on May 24. The day is dedicated to paying gratitude to one's elder or younger brothers, who have been good siblings and have stood by one another in their thick and thin.

Just like Mother's Day, Father's Day, and Sibling's Day, this day is observed to pay a tribute to all the brothers and to honour their efforts, responsibilities, love, and affection. As the event is around the corner, here we bring you details about the significance, history, and more about Brother's Day 2022.

History of Brother's Day

Brother’s Day has been celebrated on May 24 ever since its inception in the year 2005. This day was intended to honour the unique connection that exists between siblings. However, there was no exact event on how it started but reports suggest that C. Daniel Rhodes, the Alabama-based ceramic artist, sculptor, and author first organised the special occasion. He established National Brother's Day to honour the special bond that exists between brothers. In some regions, National Brother's Day is observed as an unofficial holiday.

The occasion of National Brother's Day is mostly celebrated in countries like the US, Russia, Australia, and France, Asian countries such as India, Germany, and others are among those countries that have started acknowledging the importance of the day over the years.

Brother's Day Significance

This day was created to recognise the special bond between brothers. Moreover, it also honours the sacrifices that the siblings have made for each other. Usually, it is celebrated all across the globe by extending sweet Brother's Day wishes and messages on social media by other members of the family as well as friends. Many countries also organise various events and programmes to celebrate the special day.

Image: Unsplash