BTOB’s Yook Sungjae To EXO's D.O, List Of Actors You Didn’t Know Are K-pop Idols

South Korean pop culture has grown to prominence by becoming the major driver of global culture. At the heart of Hallyu lies the ever-growing popularity of Korean pop music. K-pop idols have also tried their hands at acting. Plenty of K-pop idols have turned out to be amazing actors today. There are K-pop stars who have realized that acting suits them better and their days on the stage have become a thing of their past. Here we’ve got you a list of K-pop idols who are better known as K-drama actors today.

List of K-pop idols as K-drama actors

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae is popular for his role in Gong Yoo’s hit series, Goblin. He played the role of maybe-deity Deok Hwa. He is also known for his role in Who Are You: School 2015. He is one of the only few younger idols who consistently received praise for his acting performances. His cheeky charm in all of his roles brings out the depth and gravitas he needs for his role in the K-dramas.

2PM’s Junho

Many 2PM members have tried their hands at acting but for many K-drama lovers, Junho turns out to be the most talented one. He is seen playing sociopath Seo Yoo in the hit K-drama, Chief Kim. He has also appeared in cutesy Japanese single, Ice Cream. Every role Junho has played is different. From playing traumatized construction worker, Kang Doo in Just Between Lovers to witty lawyer, Do Hyun in Confession, the actor has entertained the audience with his versatility.

Hello Venus’ Nara

Once a centre of the popular girl group, Hello Venus, Nara has surprised her fans by cleverly playing her roles in various K-dramas. She has appeared in Ji Chang Wook’s popular, Suspicious Partner, Yoo Ra in My Ahjussi. She played the lead role of a warm-hearted psychiatrist, Han So Geum in Doctor Prisoner. Hello Venus, unfortunately, was disbanded recently.

EXO’s D.O.

EXO’s D.O. rose to fame as an actor immediately after he tried his hands at the profession. He is popular as he completely inhabits the character he is playing in the K-dramas. He is popular for his terrifying smile in I Remember You. He has also appeared as an optimistic victim of abuse in It’s Okay, That’s Love and lonely Crown Prine in 100 Days My Prince.

IU

IU was once a popular K-pop idol. She is best known for her role in Scarlet Heart: Goryeo in 2016. She has also appeared in My Ahjussi, but her character went unnoticed. She has also played the lead role in the horror-comedy, Hotel Del Luna. The actor has recently released a new music video titled, Lilac.