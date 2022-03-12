BTS' Concert India 2022 Live Streaming: Netizens Complain Of No Screenings In Tamil Nadu

K-pop band BTS is all set to appear virtually, as well as live for fans on March 12 during Permission To Dance On Stage, Seoul concert Day 2. The members of the band including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will perform for their Seoul concert, BTS Permission To Dance On Stage, via live theatre viewing which will be screened by PVR theatres in several cities across India for the Indian K-ARMY.

However, the South Indian fanbase of the band was quite unhappy with the announcement made by the multiplex partner.

The PVR made the announcement of live streaming the concert in their theatres on March 12 in a Twitter post, however, South Indian fans complaint of no screening in Tamil Nadu. The tweet by the multiplex chain read, "Get ready to groove with BTS! Watch Permission To Dance On Stage - Live Screening, only in PVR Cinemas on 12th March 2022. Have your booked your tickets yet? Book now."

South Indian BTS fanbase complaint of no concert shows

Soon after the post, fans thronged to the comment section and complaint about not being able to book tickets in Tamil Nadu. They even asked the multiplex chain to take down the screening if not being able to stream it in Tamil Nadu. One of the users echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Where is Kerala? What about us?" while another wrote, "Is it available for Chennai tomorrow???"

A third user called the multiplex chain 'biased' and wrote, "I called Pvr cinemas and asked for COIMBATORE they said that it’s not screening in COIMBATORE how can they do this to us. ALL ARMIES DESERVE TO WATCH THE MOVIE." Another follower of the band wrote, "Ok so ARMYS from TN?? I spoke to the customer care, they said IT WILL be updated today evening, they said it’s only in selected cities, they said if it’s updated today it’s telecasting, else NO."

Meanwhile, the price range of the tickets will vary between Rs 1000-2000 while there will only be two show timings available 2:15 pm and 6:15 pm (IST). On the other hand, the BTS convert will also be streaming live in Indonesia at 3:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. (ICT), Japan at 6:00 p.m. (JST), the Philippines at 4:45 p.m. and 8:45 pm (PST), Singapore at 4:45 pm, and 8:45 pm (SST) and more.

IMAGE: Instagram/bts.bighitsmusicofficial