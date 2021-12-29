BTS' Desi Fans Setup Special Birthday Projects Across India Ahead Of V's 26th Birthday

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS is known to have millions of fans across the world. From solo music to new records, their ardent fans ensure to celebrate every BTS moment with great zeal and enthusiasm and birthdays are considered a grand affair in the fandom, called ARMY. With V's 26th birthday approaching, fans across the world have already started preparing for the big event to show their love and support to the young singer.

Indian fans are no exception as many Desi fans took the initiative to set up special birthday projects in major cities ahead of V's 26th birthday on December 30. Check out the images and videos of the same below.

BTS' V birthday projects in India

An ARMY hailing from Delhi decided to dedicate an advertisement to V ahead of his birthday as they set up an LED ad near the Rajiv Chowk station in the city. The advertisement showed the various impressive talents of the artist as they shared the video of the same on Twitter with the caption, ''V-DAY LED advertisement hoarding in the Heart of the Capital of India, Delhi''. Another Fanclub from Delhi went a step ahead and prepared an outdoor digital board for the singer.

The video of the same was shared on Twitter. Next on the list is the Fanclub from Kolkata who set up an LED hoarding in the city for V.

Mumbai was not far behind as the fan clubs from the city took a noble route and launched a menstrual hygiene initiative in a bid to break the stigma around the topic. The fans collaborated with an organization called Myna Mahila for the initiative. The initiative was lauded by many as they also reportedly raised money for donations.

