Last Updated:

BTS Fans Inspired By Unique Fashion Sense Of This Boy Band; Watch Video

BTS members often trend on social media. The seven-member boy band are also the inspiration behind viral trends on social media. Read ahead to know more.

Written By
Rhea Kriplani
In frame: BTS members; Source: Instagram

In frame: BTS members; Source: Instagram


BTS, the seven-member South Korean boy band has a huge fan base globally. The popularity of BTS members is such that they are the inspiration behind several viral trends on social media. Fans of the boyband have created and shared videos online that consist of outfits and styles inspired by them. In the videos, they have switched between the style of members and also added their music in the background. 

READ | BTS' ARMY compare 'Film Out' with 'Fake Love'; say 'It's a parallel universe'

BTS members are known for their unique fashion

Apart from music, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are known for their unique fashion sense. They sport different hairstyles and accessories. Suga is known for wearing black. On the other hand, J-Hope is known for his colourful wardrobe and nails. Each of them has a unique fashion sense that has inspired some fans to make videos with outfits inspired by BTS. Take a look at the compilation of it below. 

READ | BTS top music videos: Know about BTS' 'Dynamite', 'Film Out', 'Fake Love' and other songs

#LifeGoesOn challenge by BTS members' fandom 

Fans also started to trend the #LifeGoesOn challenge on social media. The single recently topped the Billboard Hot 100. The music video is now available on YouTube. Take a look at how fans created various videos on the song.

READ | BTS' new Japanese single tops iTunes charts in over 90 countries

Earlier, in an interview with Paste Magazine, J-Hope said that he dresses up with colourful and brilliant garments to maximize the impact of performance. He also mentioned that they wear bold accessories on stage. If one looked closely, they would notice that each in-ear wireless mic had a customized design per BTS member. All of them had different designs. Jimin added that sometimes he got inspired by BTS stage garments and often got some styling ideas from other BTS members. It depended on how the day went.

When BTS first became active on social media, they gained millions of followers and got millions of views from fans across the globe. On the release of J-Hope’s solo song, Chicken Noodle Soup, fans and BTS members like Jimin, V, and Jungkook showed off their dance moves on social media. 

(Promo Image Source: BTS' Jimin Instagram) 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT