BTS J-Hope Pens Note For Army, Reveals He Is An Assistant At Military Training Camp

BTS J-Hope is currently enlisted in the military. The K-pop idol had joined the South Korean military boot camp in the latter half of April. In a letter addressed to the ARMYs, J-Hope revealed some details about his enlistment in a letter. He also had some kind words for his fans.

3 things you need to know

The last single J-Hope released before his military enlistment was On the Street, with J Cole.

The K-pop idol has also had a solo documentary made on him, titled J-Hope In The Box.

BTS as a group is looking to reconvene sometime around 2025.

BTS J-Hope reveals he is an assistant at a training camp



J-Hope took to Weverse to share a letter for his fans and followers, giving them insights into his life since he got enlisted in the military. In the letter, J-Hope revealed that he is serving as an assistant at the training camp. He also shared that his appointment happened after he completed his teaching research lecture at the 36th Division Baekho Army Training Battalion.

(J-Hope's letter for his fans, shared on Weverse | Image: @_BTSMoments_/Twitter)



The letter further detailed how J-Hope considers himself to be a completely different person post his enlistment emphasising on how he expects his future to be more passionate. A rough translation of an excerpt from the letter read, 'I'm here to tell you that I'm living as Jung Hoseok and J-Hope, who have not changed in any situation, anywhere, anytime. Haha. Hey, ARMY, watch out for the heat. Beware of the rain. With all the Armed Forces, And the trainees! I wish you good health. Loyalty!"

BTS hopes to reconvene around 2025



While J-Hope began his enlistment in April, Jin was the first from the group to head for military enlistment in December 2022. There is also speculation about how when the remaining 5 members will be heading out for their respective tenures.