BTS' Jungkook And Actor Lee Yoo-bi Dating? Artists' Agencies Issue Statement

Touted as one of the biggest pop bands in the world, BTS has often been the target of false rumours and baseless dating scandals over the course of their flourishing career. In a similar case, Jungkook, a member of the popular group BTS, and actor Lee Yoo-bi found themselves being embroiled in dating rumours because of a YouTuber's claims. Deciding to put a rest to the rumour mill, both the artists' agencies chose to address the matter and issued a statement.

BTS' Jungkook and actor Lee Yoo-bi dating?

A YouTube channel dedicated to posting content about K-pop, including dating speculations, suggested through one of their videos that Jungkook and Lee Yoo-bi were dating. As per a report from Soompi, the video showed the young actor engaging in a 'lovestagram' by posting purple hearts on her Instagram and also wearing matching bracelets and clothes with Jungkook.

The video also pointed out that the youngest member of the band's brother and Yoo-bi's younger sister were following each other on social media. Furthermore, the YouTuber claimed that the 24-year-old singer was Lee Yoo-bi's ideal type as described by her which is 'manly man with pretty eyes'.

Agencies' react to dating rumours

Responding to the rumours, Pinocchio actor's agency Y-Bloom Entertainment stated, as per Soompi, ''That’s a groundless [rumour]. Lee Yoo Bi and Jungkook’s dating news make no sense. They’ve never met, and they don’t know each other.'' The agency also pointed out that the young actor only knew Suga from the band by adding, ''Among the BTS members, Lee Yoo Bi knew Suga, but that was a long time ago. We don’t even know if they’re in touch right now.”

Jungkook's company Big Hit Entertainment also denied the rumours by simply stating that the stories are 'not true'. Additionally, the agency has also decided to take legal actions against social media users responsible for spreading false rumours and hate against the and. Earlier, member V stated on social media that he would take action against people who posted hate comments against the band by writing, ''Oh? I'll proceed with lawsuits. I could earn some snack money. Mentioning my family and friends. Goodbye. I just saw something, it's not just us but those people hate on other artists too. Every fan or ARMY could see it or not see it, but I will sue them for those who got hurt and could not be courageous.''

(Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial/crush_stars)