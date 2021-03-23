BTS' Jungkook To Face Jo Seho On You Quiz On The Block; Fans Call It The Biggest Revenge

Korean boy band BTS will be seen appearing in the upcoming episode of You Quiz On The Block. The BTS Army is extremely excited to see the episode as Jungkook will be facing Je Seho yet again after 5 long years. The BTS Army mentioned that being rich and popular is the biggest revenge Jungkook could take on Je Soho for the incident that took place a few years ago. Take a look at what happened between Jungkook and Je Seho in Flower Crew.

Jungkook faces Je Seho on You Quiz On The Block

Flower Crew was a South Korean travel-reality show which was the first-ever Reality show where Jungkook participated solo. The BTS Army have mixed feelings about his appearance on the show. This is because, in 2016, Jo Seho was one of the hosts on the show. The participants were asked to cook something by themselves and offer the host and judges. However, Je Seho did not accept Jungkook's hamburger while the others enjoyed them. Je Seho had said that Jungkook was offering him leftovers. The episode turned out to be awkward for the youngest vocalist in the boy band. The episode of You Quiz on the Block will air on March 24.

Today, Jungkook is a part of BTS and they have a platter of achievements like being the Billboard Hot 100 topper, having a Grammy nomination, IFPI Best selling artist of 2020 and many more. The singer was also one of the top searches in 2020 on Google amongst all the K-pop idols. He has co-produced the song Stay, currently ranking 32nd on Billboard Hot 100. He also co-produced My Time which is at number one on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. According to the BTS Army, having so many achievements on his plate is one of the biggest revenge one could ever take.

The BTS Army wrote, "Sitting in front of that man again being rich, beautiful, and successful, the top star of Korea and worldwide is the biggest revenge if you ask me." They also wrote that they do not like Je Seho and they will never forgive him. Another shared a picture of Jungkook and Je Seho from the sets of Flower Crew. They wrote that they were so proud of him for sitting in front of the man who insulted him years ago with no grudges. An Army wrote that Jungkook is precious for not holding grudges.

Promo image source: You Quiz on the Block's Instagram