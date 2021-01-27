BTS Photocards By Samsung Makes Indian Fans Gaga; See Reactions

Samsung, which is a South Korean electronics giant, has gone to treat its customers and BTS fans with some exciting giveaways. On Twitter yesterday, news spread that Samsung stores are giving away free photocards of BTS. Each set contains 7 cards, one of each member. And on seeing the tweets, Indian BTS fans are trying all that they can to get their hands on the free photo cards.

So, what one has got to do is go to India's Samsung retail store and get one for themselves. This made India's BTS army wild, and saw almost 80K Samsung tweets on Twitter, mainly talking about the latest offering of BTS Samsung photocards. Netizens have gone on to flood the microblogging site revealing how excited and happy they are about the same.

One of the users wrote, “so I went to Samsung cafe today to ask for 2 pc sets for @heartxbangtan and I AND THE STORE DUDE GIVES ME 6 WHOLE PACKS OF PHOTOCARDS ??/)>\>||>.!\$ mayhaps I should switch to Samsung now”. While the other one wrote, “I JUST GOT MY SAMSUNG × BTS PHOTOCARDS for free go to your nearest Samsung store and ask them politely and make sure to thank them multiple times 💜 They just asked me: 1. how did I know 2. what's my favourite song, I panicked and said Epiphany”. Check out a few tweets below.

I JUST GOT MY SAMSUNG × BTS PHOTOCARDS for free go to your nearest samsung store and ask them politely and make sure to thank them multiple times 💜

They just asked me:

1. how did I know

2. whats my favorite song, I panicked and said Epiphany ㅠㅠ 💜 #Samsung #BTS #BTSINDIA pic.twitter.com/Ndbn2Kbzl7 — ⟭⟬슈루티⁷.⟬⟭.𖧵.🥚 (@notyourlocalbbg) January 26, 2021

so i went to samsung cafe today to ask for 2 pc sets for @heartxbangtan and i AND THE STORE DUDE GIVES ME 6 WHOLE PACKS OF PHOTOCARDS ??/)>\>||>.!\$

mayhaps i should switch to samsung now pic.twitter.com/sT37sVSKCp — zrev⁷ got s worded 💔 (@adoptmehobi) January 26, 2021

Samsung is giving Samsung is

away free phones giving away free

photocards

ARMYs : ARMYs: pic.twitter.com/5vFFybedrM — ᴮᴱ⁷ (@babbymochhii) January 26, 2021

desimys 😭😭😭

I got the samsung bts photocards from south city, kolkata today 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nbJaMCGomD — esha⁷ (@taetaegogh) January 26, 2021

Hyderabad oomfs let's go to samsung stores together for free BTS photo cards 😭 — Teteᴮᴱ (@Nob0dylistening) January 25, 2021

samsung stores are giving out free BTS photocards YES IT'S FREE you only need to ask them for pcs and they will give it to you😭 pic.twitter.com/MgCZZoAPAJ — 임진 첸 (@rapmon_143) January 26, 2021

Me after knowing SAMSUNG giving free bts photocards pic.twitter.com/BSXqCJhnat — taecups⁷|we connect to 7G ♡ (@TRUSFRATEDARMY_) January 26, 2021

A teaser of their upcoming Winter Package 2021 was recently released by BTS. Along with the teaser, the group's label shared a few pictures on their official Instagram handle from the photoshoot. On January 26, the teaser was released and now has over 5 million views on YouTube.

The teaser begins with the boys lighting up the matchstick and looking at it. The video then pans out to the scenic beauty of South Korea's snow-capped Gangwon-do mountains, where the boys were shooting. As their song 'Life Goes On' plays in the background, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are seen wearing colour coordinated sweaters. Members stroll around the mountains and then end up in a cabin where they're all having fun. Take a look at the teaser below.

