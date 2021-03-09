BTS' Suga Gets A Surprise From His Bandmates For His 28th Birthday; Watch His Reaction

BTS' Suga celebrated his 28th birthday on March 9 with his bandmates. To celebrate Suga's birthday, BTS prepared a small surprise for him that resulted in the cutest reaction from the 28-year-old rapper. Along with BTS, fans too sent wishes on Suga's birthday in their own way. Watch the video of BTS wishing Suga a happy birthday.

BTS' Suga reaction to band's surprise

In the video uploaded by the official Twitter account of the band, Suga and his bandmates can be seen sitting together as Jimin, the main vocalist of the band entered the room with a strawberry cake in his hands. The rest of the band enthusiastically clapped and sang 'Happy birthday' while Suga clasped his mouth with his hand in shock. He then blew out the candles on the cake and showed thumbs up towards the camera to appreciate the efforts of his bandmates.

BTS army react to the video

The video quickly became viral among the Army community as it received more than 10 million views within 24 hours of its release. Fans couldn't get enough of the video and Suga's cute reaction to his surprise. One fan took to Twitter to compare a picture of Suga blowing out the candles from his rookie days to now. Another fan posted a picture of a young Suga with a recent picture of the singer. Several fans expressed their shock over Suga's age as they could not believe that he is almost entering his 30s.

HAVE THE HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY BABY I LOVE YOU WITH MY ALL pic.twitter.com/XDkt4ra5TP — pluto â˜…ðŸŠ (@jamaissvvu) March 8, 2021

BTS wishes Suga on Twitter

Known for their strong bond, BTS took to Twitter to take turns to wish Suga on his birthday. The members of the band posted various videos and pictures of the singer. Some decided to post funny pictures of Suga while others posted candid pictures of him. Check out the posts below.

Fans post BTS' Suga's videos

To commemorate Suga's birthday, fans from around the world edited videos and pictures compilation of the 28-year-old rapper and posted them on social media. One fan edited a video of Suga that showed his relationship with his bandmate J-Hope over the years. Another fan compiled cute pictures of the singer and posted them with the caption writing 'I miss you'. Another fan posted a picture of Suga comparing his looks to a kitten.