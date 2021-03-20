BTS Weekly Roundup - From BTS' Grammy Performance To Garbage Pail Cards

Korean boyband BTS has been taking the world by storm with its catchy songs and pleasing visuals. From BTS' Grammy 2021 performance to Garbage pail BTS cards, take a look at how the week went for the boy band.

BTS Grammy 2021 performance

BTS' fan base, who call themselves Army, couldn't contain their excitement as Grammy 2021 announced BTS as one of the performers. The Army even trended the hashtag #SetTheNightAlightBTS to show their support. The Grammy's stage was lit by BTS' Dynamite performance all the way from Seoul, South Korea. The band performed their super hit song Dynamite from a rooftop of a skyscraper in Seoul. According to the fans on Twitter, the rooftop is the Parc1 Tower in Yeouido in Seoul.

BTS' Grammy 2021 Snub

BTS was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance but lost out the award to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's Rain On Me. The fans of the band were quite disappointed and accused the makers of the Grammy of using BTS to garner views and using them for their large fan base. After BTS' loss, the Army started trending #scammys on Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions here.

Forget the #scammys we have each other.

We love you #BTS_twt

Remember. We got each other ðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œ pic.twitter.com/FAq4g9bX5A — Sanyaâ·ðŸ’œ (@Sanya46140181) March 15, 2021

Garbage Pail BTS Cards

Soon after BTS' Grammy 2021 loss, the band was featured in Garbage Pail cards along with other celebs like Harry Styles, Billie Elish and several others. The Army was upset about how BTS was featured in the cards compared to other celebs. The cards received huge backlash and were soon deleted. The Army accused the company of being racist and demanded an apology. In the now-deleted cards, BTS was shown beaten and bruised. The Topps Company issued an apology to BTS and fans and assured them that the cards won't be available for sale or download.

BTS stans trying to cancel the Garbage Pail Kids is the dream match I didn't know I wanted. pic.twitter.com/Rn0KaDvLCh — Barron Trump Trap God (@BarronTrap) March 18, 2021

BTS' Dynamite breaks new records

BTS' hit song Dynamite beat yet another record this week as it earned a double-platinum certification in the US. Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that the band had officially been awarded gold, platinum and double-platinum certification for their single Dynamite. BTS' Dynamite is the first song of the band to receive a double-platinum certification. With their song, BTS has made Guinness World Record for the ‘most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premiers’ with over three million simultaneous viewers. The song also holds the title for ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours’ and ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group’.