Buddha Purnima 2022: Date, Tithi, History, Significance & Everything You Need To Know

Buddha Purnima or Buddha Pournami is considered an annual festival that falls on the day of the Full Moon in the month of April or May. Buddha Purnima is observed as the birth anniversary and date of enlightenment of Gautama Buddha. The celebration is observed by Buddhists and Hindus across the country and in Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Buddha Purnima: Date & Tithi

The date of Buddha Purnima varies as per the Asian lunisolar calendar and Gregorian calendar. However, Buddha Purnima usually falls on the Hindu month of Vaisakha on the full moon day. This year Buddha Purnima will be observed on Monday, May 16, 2022. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will be in effect from 12:45 pm on May 15 to 9:43 am on May 16. Buddhists and Hindus celebrate the birth of Gautama Buddha as Buddha Jayanti with religious fervor.

Buddha Purnima: History

Gautama Buddha was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautama on the Purnima Tithi, the full moon day in 563 B.C. in Lumbini, a region in modern-day Nepal. Hence, the day of his birth anniversary is also known as Buddha Purnima or Vaisakhi Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti.

Countries like Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia, Java, Indonesia, Tibet, and Mongolia, commemorate the special day of Buddha Jayanti as ‘Vesak’ through the cultural festival.

Buddha Purnima: Significance

Buddha Purnima is the most sacred event in honour of the enlightened Gautama Buddha who got liberated from the cycle of rebirth. He is considered an exceptional philosopher, spiritual guide, and meditator. He successfully attained enlightenment after meditating for 49 days under a banyan tree in Bodh Gaya.

Gautama Buddha preached non-violence, peace, kindness, dharma, and the ultimate path to nirvana for 45 years. He was born into a royal family but he relinquished the luxurious life and abandoned his home at the age of 30. Later, he lived a life of penance and searched for the truth that can liberate oneself from worldly sufferings.

According to Hindu beliefs, Gautama Buddha is considered the ninth Vishnu avatar in the Hindu religion. People across the world offer prayers, visit monasteries on the Buddha Jayanti, chant, and meditate. Buddhists and Hindus observe fast and discuss Gautama Buddha’s sermons with each other. People also take a dip in the sacred Ganges on Buddha Jayanti to wash away their sins.