Buddha Purnima 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Buddha Purnima or Buddha Pournami is an annual festival that falls on the day of the Full Moon and will be celebrated on May 16 this year. On this special day, individuals celebrate the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha and his date of enlightenment. Here are some special wishes, quotes, WhatsApp statuses and greetings with which you can extend your wishes to your near and dear ones on Buddha Purnima 2022.

Buddha Purnima Wishes

On this auspicious day, let us remember Lord Buddha's teachings and spread the message of brotherhood, peace and compassion for everyone. Warm wishes to you on Buddha Purnima.

May the year be full of love, light, peace, and harmony! Happy Buddha Purnima

On Buddha Purnima, here's wishing that you find rays of hope and that your life is enlightened by the divine grace of Lord Buddha!

May you and your loved ones stay blessed with eternal happiness and joy, Happy Buddha Jayanti.”

Buddha Purnima Greetings

Spread the message of universal brotherhood and compassion far and wide on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

May the full moon of Buddha Purnim away the darkness of ignorance and hatred and herald an era of contentment and peace in the world! Heartiest Greetings on this day. Happy Buddha Purnima 2022!

No one can do anything in this world for us. We are responsible for our own actions. Happy Buddha Purnima

May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, joy and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Buddha Purnima Quotes

"Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared."

"We live in illusion and the appearance of things. There is a reality. We are that reality. When you understand this, you see that you are nothing, and being nothing, you are everything. That is all."

"Words have the power to both destroy and heal. When words are both true and kind, they can change our world."

"Avoid evil deeds as a man who loves life avoids poison"

"Every human being is the author of his own health or disease"

"It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you"

WhatsApp Status

What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. Happy Buddha Purnima!

On Buddha Purnima, may the divine grace of Lord Buddha always be with you. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

Image: Pixabay