Camila Cabello Talks About Role In 'Cinderella': 'It Made Me A More Kick-ass Woman'

Camila Cabello will soon be seen in the modern retelling of the classic fairy tale Cinderella. The movie marked Camila's acting debut and featured Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. The singer/actor recently opened up about her fresh new take on Cinderella and said it made a more 'bad-ass' woman. She also praised director Kay Cannon and said she couldn't have done the movie without her guidance.

Camila Cabello talks about her role in 'Cinderella'

Amazon Prime's Original, Cinderella is a romantic musical comedy that depicts a whole new fresh take based on the classic fairy tale. The movie features Camila Cabello as Cinderella, who is trying to open her own clothing line and dreams of becoming a businesswoman. Talking about her role in the new musical, Camila said, "I have been performing for a long time but playing such an iconic character was on another level. In this story, she is realizing what she really wants from her life, and it’s not a prince. She wants a career and she is being told that’s impossible. I love that she dares to be different."

Camila also credited the director of the movie Kay Cannon for guiding her throughout the journey and said, "She took hold of the reins and executed her vision with beautiful, womanly grace and a nurturing heart. I don’t know if I could have done this with anybody else. Besides being incredibly talented and funny, she’s so present. She makes everyone want to work hard because she sets that example." Camila also spoke about how her role as Cinderella was an opportunity for her to empower Latino girls and women.

She explained, "I am so proud to be representing my community. But I wouldn’t be here without the amazing work of the women who came before me like Penelope Cruz, Salma Hayek and Jennifer Lopez. Like our Cinderella, they are trailblazers not bound by societal and cultural boundaries, just following their own truth." The movie is all set to release on September 3, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

Image Credit: Cinderella's official Instagram/AP