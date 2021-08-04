Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' Trailer Shows Modern Take On Classic Fairy Tale

Camila Cabello's Cinderella has a new trailer, and it seems like this time Cinderella wants more than just a Prince Charming! The latest trailer for the upcoming Prime Video film shows Ella aka Cabello, dreaming of having a career rather than getting married and being a princess. Read on to find out more about this updated take on the fairy tale -

The Cinderella movie starring Camila Cabello and Pierce Brosnan, among others, is slated to release on September 3 via Amazon Prime Video.

Camila Cabello's Cinderella trailer - Ella chases her dreams, not a prince

On August 3, Amazon Prime Video released a new trailer for the Cinderella movie. The trailer features Camila Cabello as Ella (Cinderella), who wishes to start her own clothing line. While the classic Cinderella went to the ball to meet a prince, this one wants to go to the ball wearing her own design, so as to be recognised. At one point her character says, "Soon everyone will know my name."

While Ella plans to wear her own design to the ball for recognition, her plans are naturally foiled by her stepmother, played by Idina Menzel. However, Ella's godmother, played by Billy Porter, arrives to add a little magic to the story and her life, helping her with what she needs. However, this tale does not seemingly end with finding a Prince who loves you.

At some point, the Prince asks her to marry him to which the character says:

What about my work? I don't want a life stuck waving from a royal box any more than a life combined to a basement. I have dreams that I have to chase.

About Camila Cabello's Cinderella movie

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Cinderella movie, also stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Charming, along with Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and Minnie Driver and Queen Beatrice, while James Corden and John Mulaney play two footmen. In May 2021, Cinderella's writer and director Kay Cannon spoke to EW about how she wasn't entirely certain about taking on the project. The director said:

I was someone who wasn't really that attracted to the Cinderella story. I kind of thought it was just a bunch of women being mean to each other.

However, the director also explained that when producer Leo Pearlman offered the project to her suggesting the modern take on the classic tale, Cannon reportedly agreed. She told the outlet:

I just felt like it was a great opportunity to show this loved, iconic character that is Cinderella in a way that's more relatable to what girls and young women, in particular, are going through, where they can really see themselves. I was just always looking for, 'What are the classic tropes, and how can I turn them on their heads?

