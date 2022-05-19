Cannes: Anurag Thakur Predicts 2 Bn-mark For Indian OTT, Says 'It Outnumbers Foreign Ones'

After announcing a slew of incentives to promote India as an international film shooting destination, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur expressed views on the flourishing Over-The-Top market in the country. With several films and shows getting popular on the OTT platforms, Thakur cited reports claiming the estimated rise of the market in India in time to come.

The I&B minister who inaugurated the India Pavilion on the second day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival spoke about making India a major global content hub. He attended Cannes 2022 and marked the 75th year of independence as it coincides with the 75th year of the Cannes Film Festival. He had walked the red carpet with the Indian contingent including R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, Ricky Kej, Prasoon Joshi, and others.

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur on booming Indian content across OTT platforms

On the third day of the festival, Anurag along with the other members of the Indian delegation participated in a panel discussion on 'India: The Content Hub of the World' at India Forum. He talked about the red carpet this year showing the "diversity of our cinematic excellence' with presence from actors, and filmmakers from various regional languages to OTT platforms.

France | India's red carpet presence captured the diversity of our cinematic excellence not only in the terms of representation of actors & filmmakers from various languages and regions but also the OTT platforms: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur



Given the kind of content and films that are being made in recent times, Thakur asserted that the Indian cinematic experience not only plays a significant role in boosting the economy but also acts as a vital role in 'projecting India's soft power abroad.'

"India's journey has been beautifully captured&narrated through cinema...Today Media &Entertainment sector in India is a significant contributor not only to the creative economy but also to projecting India's soft power abroad: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur," ANI tweeted the minister saying at Cannes.

India's journey has been beautifully captured&narrated through cinema...Today Media &Entertainment sector in India is a significant contributor not only to the creative economy but also for projecting India's soft power abroad: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur



With several creative films and shows making their way on the OTT platforms across the world, the minister cited that in times to come, India is expected to reach the '2 billion mark by 2024.' He concluded his keynote by mentioning how "Indian platforms outnumber foreign ones." "According to reports, the OTT market in India is predicted to grow at 21% annually. We're going to reach the 2 billion mark by 2024 & you could see where it is going to touch by 2040...Today Indian platforms outnumber foreign ones: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur" opinionated Thakur during the panel discussion.