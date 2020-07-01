Carl Reiner's Quotes: Celebrating The Life Of The Comedy Legend

Quick links:
The sad demise of American screenwriter and comedian Carl Reiner has brought a tear to the eyes of all those who once worked with him. The comedy legend attained great success as a writer, actor, director as well as a recording artist. Here’s a list of some of the best Carl Reiner's quotes, in memory of the veteran comedian and screenwriter:
My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/QWyNOYILhW— Alan Alda (@alanalda) June 30, 2020
ALSO READ: Carl Reiner Passes Away: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller And Other Celebrities Pay Tributes
ALSO READ: Canada Day Quotes For You To Share On Social Media Platforms
Reiner has won 11 Emmy awards and one Grammy award. He is also celebrated for his role in the American heist film series, the Oceans film series. Further, he is greatly remembered for his screen-writing in the 1979 American comedy The Jerk. He was also greatly acclaimed for his screenwriting in comedy films like Where's Poppa?, Oh, God! and All of Me. Some of the iconic Carl Reiner dialogues are recalled even today.
ALSO READ: Carl Reiner Passes Away At 98; NYC Governer Andrew Cuomo Extends Condolences
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.