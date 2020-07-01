Carl Reiner's Quotes: Celebrating The Life Of The Comedy Legend

The sad demise of American screenwriter and comedian Carl Reiner has brought a tear to the eyes of all those who once worked with him. The comedy legend attained great success as a writer, actor, director as well as a recording artist. Here’s a list of some of the best Carl Reiner's quotes, in memory of the veteran comedian and screenwriter:

My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/QWyNOYILhW — Alan Alda (@alanalda) June 30, 2020

“A fellow who has a funny bone can learn to hone his skills, but I don't think you can develop a funny bone - you either have it or you don't. And by the way - when you get it, we don't know it.”

“Even failures can turn into something positive if you just keep going. I wrote a television pilot called 'Head of the Family.' CBS didn't want it. It was considered a failure. But we reworked it. A year later, it became 'The Dick Van Dyke Show.'”

“The key to longevity is to interact with other people.”

“You can get the best out of people if they're happy and not worried or not frightened that they're going to make a mistake.”

“I think that comedy really tells you how it is. The other thing about comedy is that - you don't even know if you're failing in drama, but you do know when you're failing in comedy. When you go to a comedy and you don't hear anybody laughing, you know that you've failed.”

“Going through war and living is a very important process. You realize how vulnerable you are and how lucky you are to be in the right place at the right time. As a matter of fact, I have a history of luck.”

“If you write, write about what you do and who you are, and you can't be wrong. Don't lie about anything. You are very similar to everybody else in the world. You love, you hate, you have friends, you have enemies. Be who you are.”

Reiner has won 11 Emmy awards and one Grammy award. He is also celebrated for his role in the American heist film series, the Oceans film series. Further, he is greatly remembered for his screen-writing in the 1979 American comedy The Jerk. He was also greatly acclaimed for his screenwriting in comedy films like Where's Poppa?, Oh, God! and All of Me. Some of the iconic Carl Reiner dialogues are recalled even today.

