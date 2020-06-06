'Yalgaar' Records 27 Million Views In 18 Hrs On YouTube;Will It Break Carry's Own Records?

CarryMinati is an Indian YouTuber who has been in the news for a while now. Ajey Nagar is popularity known as CarryMinati. His recent video on Youtube vs TikTok broke numerous records, and even though the video was officially removed from the platform, his video managed to break many records including Fastest Indian YouTube video to reach 10 million likes, a record for most subscribers in a single day and week as well as the record for the most number of subscribers gained in 24 hours (1.8 Million).

CarryMinati dropped a new roast song called Yalgaar on his Youtube channel. His new roast video has gained 27 Million views in 18 hrs. In the video Yalgaar, Carry tells his side of the story with respect to his controversial video on Youtube. He also hits back at his trolls and those who betrayed him. Carry could be seen starting his rap roast with his signature dialogue, "Toh Kaise Hain Aap Loh" while ending it with "Carry Roast Karega".

Yalgaar records broken?

Yalgaar could be considered as CarryMinati's reply to his haters. The rap throws light on his hard work and determination to make it big. A week back, he had already teased his fans and viewers with a short clip.

Within a short time of Yalgaar's release, CarryMinati's fans showered the rap song with loads of love that it has already gained 27 million views in 18 hours of its release. One just has to see about how his new rap video will turn out in its first 24 hours, and whether it will break Carry's own records that he previously made with his other videos.

Yesterday, Carry's video was one of the Top 4 Twitter trends in India

As of now, Yalgaar has crossed 27 Million views, 875 thousand+ comments, and 4.7 Million likes in just 18 hours.

His video is trending No. 1 in India since 18 hours now.

He is currently the most subscribed Indian YouTuber.

The roast song is composed & produced by Wily Frenzy, while it is written and sung by Ajey Nagar himself. The video is shot by Shlok Mishra & Lakshay Bhoria.

ALSO READ| CarryMinati’s 'Yalgaar' Sends Fans Into Frenzy As They Hail The Rap Song As ‘angaar’

Image courtesy: CarryMinati Instagram

ALSO READ| CarryMinati Releases New Rap Song 'Yalgaar' Hitting Back At Trolls: Watch

Image courtesy: CarryMinati Instagram

ALSO READ| CarryMinati To Break Silence About Youtube Vs TikTok With His Upcoming Video, 'Yalgaar'

Take a look at Carry's other most viewed songs

CarryMinati rose to fame with his roasts which his viewers love the most. Ajey Nagar who goes by the name of CarryMinati has won 5 Youtube Creator Awards including 2 Silver Play Buttons, 2 Golden Play Buttons, and even 1 Diamond Play Button.

ALSO READ| ‘Carry Kya Hota Hai?’: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Fan Who Mistook His Grandson For Carry Minati

Promo Image courtesy: CarryMinati Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.