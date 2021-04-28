Cast Of 'Decibel' Gets Confirmed; Film To Feature Stars Like Lee Jong Suk, Cha Eun Woo

Decibel is an upcoming action Korean movie. The makers of the movie recently confirmed the star-studded cast of Decibel. The movie will feature popular Korean actors like Lee Jong Suk, Kim Rae Won and Cha Eun Woo. Get more information about Decibel's cast here.

Decibel's cast and plot

Decibel's plot revolves around a group of Navy commanders who are desperate to save their city from a terror attack. The new sound attack on the city matches the same pattern of an attack that took place a year ago in a submarine. Kim Rae-won as the navy commander must save their city. Along with the three main leads, actors like Jung Sang Hoon, Park Byeong Eun, Lee Sang Hee, and Jo Dal Hwan are confirmed to join the cast of Decibel. Meet the cast of Decibel.

1. Lee Jong Suk

Lee Jong Suk is one of the most popular K-drama stars to have received immense love from fans all over the world consistently for a decade. The award-winning 31-year-old Romance Is A Bonus Book star has given several hit television series over the years like I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio, W, While You Were Sleeping, The Hymn of Death and Romance Is a Bonus Book. As per My Drama List, Lee Jong Suk will be playing the role of Navy captain who is very protective and extremely loyal towards the crew of his submarine.

2. Kim Rae Won

Kim Rae Won, the 40-year-old veteran K-drama star, is best known for his roles in shows like Cats on the Roof, Love Story in Harvard, Gourmet, A Thousand Days' Promise, Punch and Doctors and movies such as My Little Bride and Sunflower. As per My Drama List, Kim Rae Won will play the character of Kang Do Young, a submarine commander who is trying to save his city from a terror attack.

3. Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo is a part of the K-pop group Astro and is best known for his record-breaking hit television series like True Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Rung, My ID is Gangnam Beauty and more. The movie will mark the 24-year-old K-pop star's big-screen debut. As per My Drama List, Cha Eun Woo will play the role of a young sailor in the Navy who works for the sonar detection department.

Source: Lee Jong Suk IG/ Kim Rae Won IG/ Astro official IG