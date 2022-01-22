'Cautionary Tale': Anand Mahindra On Death Of Czech Singer Who Deliberately Caught COVID

There is still a section of people who are not convinced of the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. Despite governments and medical authorities across the world urging people to take the coronavirus vaccines at the earliest, and even booster shots, some chose to remain unvaccinated.

A Czech Republic singer paid the price for it as she succumbed to the virus after her family members contracted the virus. There was further outrage over the incident as the deceased singer's son shared that she had caught the illness deliberately.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared his shock as news of the incident went viral across the globe. Mahindra shared that the incident poured water over the natural immunity theories doing the rounds.

'Bucket of cold water': Anand Mahindra reacts to Czech singer's death

Anand Mahindra expressed his thoughts along with a news report on the incident. He termed it as a 'chilling, cautionary tale.' The Mahindra Group chairman added that he was getting 'confused' over the recent opinions regarding natural immunity being the 'superior option' to battling the virus and termed this incident as a 'bucket of cold water.'

The Mahindra Group chairman stressed that death was not a "risk worth challenging vaccinations for."

Czech Republic singer dies after deliberately contracting COVID-19

Hana Horka, a Czech Republic folk singer, was the unfortunate victim who made headlines over her death. Her son, as per a report by BBC, shared that Hana did not believe in the vaccine theories. That was the reason she chose to remain unvaccinated, while her son and husband got the double vaccination.

Moreover, when her husband and son contracted the virus recently, she did not agree to isolate herself from the two. Instead, she decided to spend more time with them so that she could also contract the disease. Her reason to do so was that she wanted to step out amid the restrictions due to the COVID pandemic. A person, who was either double vaccinated or recovered from a recent illness, could get access to social and cultural events.

Her son revealed that she was feeling fine on the day of her death, and getting ready to go for a walk when she got back pain and died later.