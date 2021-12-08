CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Dead: Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Massey And Other Celebs Offer Condolences

In an unfortunate accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 14 people were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others have died in the IAF's chopper crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Indian Air Force confirmed the news of General Bipin Rawat's passing away via their Twitter handle.

As the news of the passing away of Chief of Defence Staff was confirmed, several celebrities came forward and offered their condolences. Actors Ravi Kishan and Urmila Matondkar took to their social media handles and mounted CDS Bipin Rawat's death.

Ravi Kishan, Urmila Matondkar and more mourn CDS General Bipin Rawat's death

Actor turned politician Ravi Kishan via his Twitter wrote, "A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained."

A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained. https://t.co/ceNNwQ5e6G — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) December 8, 2021

Actor Urmila Matondkar also took to her Twitter and shared a picture of General Bipin Rawat as she offered her condolences. She wrote, "RIP General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat & 11 others.. Deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti." Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey also reacted to General Rawat's death, he wrote, "Shocked and saddened on hearing the IAF chopper crash in #Coonoor Prayers for all the victims their families. #bipinrawat."

RIP General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat & 11 others..🙏

Deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ssJzn2A7mg — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 8, 2021

Shocked and saddened on hearing the IAF chopper crash in #Coonoor



Prayers for all the victims their families. 🙏🏽#bipinrawat — Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) December 8, 2021

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

