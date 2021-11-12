Celebrate Disney+ Day With Shang Chi, Himmat Singh, Olaf & Other Beloved Characters

Disney+ Hotstar is home to content from various studios like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. The streamer has been steadily rising through the ranks ever since its debut in the year 2019. Now, two years after its arrival, the streamer is all set to unveil its first-ever Disney+ Day as a way of expressing gratitude to its fans and celebrating the films and shows that have allowed it to thrive. Disney+ Day will take place on November 12 and will feature new releases to Disney+ Hotstar catalogue, offers, and deals on subscriptions as well as surprises throughout the day.

As many as ten new arrivals including Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Olaf, KK Menon's Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise, Nivin Pauly’s Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, and Michael Keaton’s Dopesick are all set to drop on the OTT platform as part of its Disney+ Day celebrations.

Disney+ Day binge-watch list

Dopesick

The miniseries features Michael Keaton, Will Poulter, and Peter Sarsgaard in the lead roles. It is based on the book titled Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America. The eight-episode series will premiere in India on Disney+ Day.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu's Marvel character Shang-Chi leaves home at a young age and is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization led by his father. The film will be a special premiere on the OTT platform.

Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story

The espionage thriller is helmed by Neeraj Pandey. The plot of the series revolves around a young RAW agent named Himmat Singh (played by Kay Kay Menon) who chases a theory after the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. The new sequel tends to focus on Himmat Singh's origins.

Olaf Presents

The snowman, Olaf comes from Frozen (voiced by Josh Gad) takes on the role of producer, actor, costumer, and more in the retelling of five popular animated Disney tales. He essays the iconic roles of a genie, mermaid as he delights Arendelle with abbreviated versions of the stories.

Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise features Dwayne Johnson. The film shows Dr Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree possessing the power to change the future of medicine. She enlists Frank Wolff's services to guide her along with the Amazon river. The film shows the epic adventure, the duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces.

Home Sweet Home Alone

This is the sixth movie in the Home Alone franchise. It follows the journey of a 10-year-old boy named Max Mercer who is accidentally left alone at his house and is forced to defend it against burglars who try to steal an invaluable family heirloom.

(Image: Instagram/@kkmenon/shang-chi/pixabay)