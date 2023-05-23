Celebrity Chef Sarah Todd Meets PM Modi In Sydney; Discusses Indian Cuisine, Ayurveda

Celebrity Australian chef Sarah Todd met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney. After meeting PM Modi, Todd called him an "incredible influencer" and said that she was "lucky" to meet him. Speaking to ANI, Todd said, "Prime Minister is such an incredible man. I feel lucky to have met him."

She added, "I can say that he really cares about the country and vision. PM is an incredible influencer, and I think coming from humble beginnings and standing up as this leader in the country. He has done such incredible work, and really taken people on a journey and made people feel heard. I think sitting with him today and having a conversation made me realise just how personable he is and engaged."

Australian celebrity chef Sarah Todd, who met PM @narendramodi, appreciated his vision for taking India to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/GzYof9uXrZ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 23, 2023

What PM Modi said after meeting Chef Sarah Todd?

After meeting chef Sarah Todd, PM Modi tweeted that it was excellent meeting the chef and she loves "our cuisine and spices." He tweeted, "Sarah Todd, the celebrity chef, is very passionate about India, which was reflected in her deep knowledge about our cuisine, spices and more. Had an excellent interaction with her in Sydney."

Sarah Todd, the celebrity chef, is very passionate about India, which was reflected in her deep knowledge about our cuisine, spices and more. Had an excellent interaction with her in Sydney. https://t.co/0cmQiuKYwV pic.twitter.com/ShStXSXuAW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2023

More about chef Sarah Todd

Sarah Todd rose to fame after participating in the sixth season of MasterChef Australia in 2014. After she cooked aloo gobi on the show, she gained many social media followers from India. In addition to Todd, Prime Minister Modi also interacted with notable Australian public personalities who work in a variety of sectors, including science, artificial intelligence, social work, art and music. He urged them to contribute towards enhancing the ties between India and Australia. Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt, "toilet warrior" Mark Balla, artist Danielle Mate and singer Guy Sebastian were among the well-known public personalities PM Modi had meetings with in Sydney.