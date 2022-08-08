Chahatt Khanna, Urfi Javed Indulge In War Of Words Over Latter's Choice Of Outfit

Urfi Javed who shot to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT has time and again received attention on social media because of her sartorial elegance. The diva whose fashion sense has often been a point of discussion among many was recently criticised by actor Chahatt Khanna for her outfit choice. The two then indulged in an ugly war of words while commenting on each other’s personal choices and life.

This online spat started after Urfi made a breezy appearance in a cut-out mustard yellow see-through dress. Soon after the pictures of the Bigg Boss OTT diva started to surface on social media, Chahatt Khanna took to her Instagram story and shamed Uorfi Javed in a lengthy note.

Chahatt Khanna slams Urfi Javed for her choice of outfits

Chahatt Khanna took to her now-deleted Instagram story and wrote about the clothing choices that Urfi has and even mentioned how the absurd dressing sense just reflects the fashionable choices that one makes. “Who wears this? And on the streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and the media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? It's easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you’ll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom (sic),” wrote Khanna in her long Instagram story.

Next time you come for her come up with something better… urfi was on fire🔥✌️. #urfijaved #chahattkhanna 👎 pic.twitter.com/UelNyud3h2 — Sabki fav ❥ (@_dafahojao_) August 7, 2022

The actor’s response received a reaction from Javed who did not hold herself back either. Javed took a screenshot of the story shared by Chahatt and gave a sharp reply to the actor on her now-deleted Instagram story. While explaining her side, Urfi wrote, “At least I don’t buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is none of your business, you’re just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn’t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn’t judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me? (sic)”

The war did not end here, as following this, Urfi even shared a picture of Chahatt showing her bare back to the camera which appears to be from a shoot, and mentioned the ‘double standards' of the actor. “So you're allowed to post such pictures on social media for the entire world to see? Social media pe toh asli log Nahi hote na? You are jealous my love and also you are a bully. I feel sad for your daughter. What kind of mother do they have? Sh*t (sic)," she wrote. Urfi added, "At least I earn my own money not living off my 2 ex-husbands alimony! @chahattkhanna I ain't coming to you judging how you live your life. Idk what these aunties have against me lol. (sic)"

Right after this, Chahatt in another lengthy post explained how she does not want to count herself in this ‘so-called drama’ and just went on social media to let her followers know how people can easily do paid promotions and who have worked hard in real life to achieve all the success. Khanna also tried to wipe out all the allegations of alimony from her previous marriage that Javed threw across her.

