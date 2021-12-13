'Chak De Phatte, India': See What Miss Universe From India Harnaaz Sandhu Said After Win

India's Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned Miss Universe 2021, which was being held in Eilat, Israel. The 21-year-old, won the 70th Miss Universe 2021 crown, two decades after the title was the last won for India by Lara Dutta in 2000. Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu broke down in joy after winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant, only to make a celebratory remark that has since gone viral on social media.

Harnaaz entered the finals and competed against the contestants of Paraguay and South Africa. She broke down with tears of joy after being crowned the Miss Universe. Following the declaration of her name, the model’s emotions ran high as she was seen saying 'Chak de phatte, India'. Harnaaz let out her true Punjabi element when she was asked about how she felt winning the title, and loudly expressed her excitement by shouting, ‘Chak De Phatte’. The video is now doing rounds on social media as the charming model won the hearts of millions of Indians with the remark.

Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe 2021 Host Steve Harvey announced the winner of the pageant as Harnaaz Sandhu stood in a silver stone studded gown, holding her competitor's hand. As soon as she was announced the winner, she broke into tears. Harnaaz hails from Chandigarh, Punjab, and was also the Miss Universe India 2021. With the win, she becomes the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe. Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen won the beauty pageant in 1994. Later, in 2000, Lara Dutta brought home the winner's crown. Following the event, Lara Dutta 'welcomed' Harnaaz to the club and said that India has waited 21 long years for the moment.

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?

Indian model Harnaaz Sandhu hails from Chandigarh, Punjab. The 21-year-old has multiple pageant titles to her name and has starred in some Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. As per her Instagram, Harnaaz enjoys singing, acting, yoga, swimming, dancing and more. Before winning the Miss Universe India 2021 title, she won Miss Max Emerging Star India in 2018. While she did not win the Femina Miss India 219 by 11 spots, she later went to represent Chandigarh at Miss Diva 2021 in September.

Image: AP