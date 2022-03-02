Check Crunchyroll Membership & Free Trail Plan As Funimation Content Moves To Crunchyroll

The anime world is taken by storm with the unification news of the streaming platforms Funimation and Crunchyroll. On Tuesday, it was officially announced that anime content on Funimation will be moved to Crunchyroll. For those unaware, Funimation has been serving millions of fans with its anime content in 10 different languages that are broadcasted in more than 50 countries all across the globe. Now, that the two streaming anime giants have unified even their subsidiaries Wakanim and URV will create a single subscription service for their customers.

What does the unification of Funimation and Crunchyroll actually mean?

While announcing the news, the CEO of Crunchyroll CEO Colin Decker said, "Unifying all of our brands and services under the Crunchyroll brand globally enables us to offer more value than ever before as we combine subs, dubs, simulcasts, library, music, movies, manga -- all into one subscription". The collaboration in simple terms means that anime fans will be able to watch all their favourites shows on one platform. Starting from Tuesday, the anime shows and movies from Funimation has already begun arriving on Crunchyroll.

This inculdes popular shows like Tokyo Ghoul, My Hero Academia, and more. However, this doesn't mean that Funimation is stopping its services. The platform will continue streaming all the upcoming episodes of its ongoing shows. But the news movies and series arriving on the platform will be moved to Crunchyroll, this means that the users will have to subscribe to the latter platform for new animes.

Crunchyroll Membership and Free Trail

All the new joinees oft the platform will get a special 60 days of Crunchyroll Free Trial. Reportedly, the subscribers will receive a unique link to redeem their services. More details of the same is yet to be announced.

Fans react to the collaboration

Anime fans all around the world have reacted to Funimation and Crunchyroll with great zeal and enthusiasm. While one user wrote, "Honestly the best news.... Remember talking about this months ago. I love the Crunchyroll site over the other streaming services in terms of finding shows." Another wrote, "I’m already picking out some nostalgia hits I want to binge and other great anime I wanna rewatch after hearing this great news," an excited netizen chimed in to say, "I CAN FINALLY WATCH THE THINGS I WANNA WATCH OMGG."

